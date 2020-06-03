e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NCERT launches e-Raksha competition 2020 on Digital citizenship, online safety and tracking of Fake news

NCERT launches e-Raksha competition 2020 on Digital citizenship, online safety and tracking of Fake news

Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply for the competition online at eraksha.net on or before September 30, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:05 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The results of the competition are scheduled to be announced on November 1, 2020.
The results of the competition are scheduled to be announced on November 1, 2020. (HT file)
         

National Council of Educational Research and Training, or NCERT, in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation and UNESCO, NEW Delhi, has announced eRaksha Competition 2020. The competition focuses exclusively on Digital Citizenship and Online Safety and tackling Fake News and misinformation. The competition has different categories which include art, tech innovation, and visual medium.

The competition is also being sponsored by Google, WhatsApp, Autobot Infosec, Twitter, Instagram, and Your Story.

Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply for the competition online at eraksha.net on or before September 30, 2020.

The results of the competition are scheduled to be announced on November 1, 2020, following which the award ceremony will commence on December 1.

Artcade:

In this, the participants have to send drawings, paintings, comics, memes, stickers, and even comic strips. The theme for the competitions is Digital Citizenship and Online Safety. Candidates may choose any topic related to this, such as privacy, safety, trolling, security tips, online fraud, bullying, phishing, vishing, malware, etc. However, candidates should refrain from writing any slogans.

Tech Avishkar:

In this participants are free to use technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) among others to create software, hardware, and firmware.

Word Hacks:

Candidates need to send in short stories, essays, articles, blogs, and research papers. However, candidates should refer to the guidelines.

Screen Masters:

In this competition, candidates will have to develop engaging and impactful videos/short films to build awareness around the theme of the competition i.e. Digital Citizenship and Online safety. Participants can choose drama, song, documentary, or interview for the video or short film.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga: 60,000 people evacuated from Konkan, over 7,000 boats brought back
Cyclone Nisarga: 60,000 people evacuated from Konkan, over 7,000 boats brought back
LIVE: Epidemiologist admits Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy had loopholes
LIVE: Epidemiologist admits Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy had loopholes
Chinese and European variants of Sars-Cov-2 most prevalent in India
Chinese and European variants of Sars-Cov-2 most prevalent in India
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: No vehicular movement allowed on Bandra-Worli sea link
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: No vehicular movement allowed on Bandra-Worli sea link
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
Arabian Sea witnessing more cyclones, say experts; explain why
Arabian Sea witnessing more cyclones, say experts; explain why
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In