NEET result 2020: Aspirant claims full marks after tallying with answer key, hopeful of topper rank

NEET result 2020: Aspirant claims full marks after tallying with answer key, hopeful of topper rank

NEET result 2020: The results of NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 13 for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses, will be declared on October 16.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:38 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
NEET results 2020.(HT file )
NEET results 2020.(HT file )
         

NEET result 2020: Ahead of the declaration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results, a Kota coaching student who wrote the exam, recently claimed that he has secured full marks, 720 out of 720, after tallying his score with the answer key.

The results of NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 13 for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses, will be declared on October 16.

“I have matched my score with the answer key and OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet of NEET released by NTA. I am scoring 100% marks, so I may get top rank. But it is also possible that some other student might have secured full marks,” said Soyeb Aftab (18) from Rourkela in Odisha.

“In case of same marks scored by many, the all-India rank (AIR) 1 will be decided by the age of the aspirants. Whosoever is elder will be adjudged the topper,” said Aftab who took coaching from Allen Career Institute, Kota.

Institute’s director Naveen Maheshwari said, “Soyeb Aftab has been attending our classroom coaching for the last two and a half years. His score tally with OMR and answer key has given us confidence that he might clinch the topper rank in NEET results.”

OMR is the process of identifying and recording data from specially printed paper forms used in tests. The data is read from a sheet with the help of an OMR reader.

“I am going to realise my dream of becoming a doctor. I came to Kota in 2018 to take admission in Allen Career Institute. I stayed in a PG accommodation with my younger sister and mother,” said Aftab who secured 95.8% marks in Class 12 and 96.8% in Class 10.

He said the coronavirus-induced lockdown helped him revise his syllabus thoroughly. He has not gone home after coming to Kota to stay focused on his preparations.

