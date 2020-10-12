e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Result 2020 expected in a day or two: NTA sources

NEET Result 2020 expected in a day or two: NTA sources

NEET2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare NEET Result 2020 in a day or two, NTA sources told HT. So, candidates can expect their NEET Result by Monday or Tuesday.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Result 2020 expected in a day or two
NEET Result 2020 expected in a day or two(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare NEET Result 2020 in a day or two, NTA sources told HT. So, candidates can expect their NEET Result by Monday or Tuesday. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in by logging in using their roll number and password.

NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) on September 13 in pen and paper mode. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance exam. According to NTA official, 85-90% of the total registered candidates took the exam amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to check NEET Results 2020:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG Result 2020 link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your NEET UG Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

top news
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
LIVE: India crosses 7.1 million case mark; 66,732 new infections, 816 deaths
LIVE: India crosses 7.1 million case mark; 66,732 new infections, 816 deaths
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In