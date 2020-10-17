NEET results 2020: Bihar’s boy Prithvi cracks medical entrance exam to fill grandfather’s dream

education

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:32 IST

NEET results 2020: Bihar’s boy Prithvi Raj Singh who secured AIR 35 in NEET exam, stood the lone medical aspirant from Bihar to figure in top 50 list this year. He has scored 99.996 percentile by obtaining 705 out of 720 marks.

Singh, who hails from Punpun district, cracked medical entrance exam to fulfil his grandfather’s dream.

“My grandfather Raj Kumar Singh, a retired high school clerk, instilled the dream of becoming a doctor. In my childhood’s faint memory, I remember there was only one doctor in my village to treat all, and thus, medical facility was not easily accessible to all. From there only, I decided to become a doctor”, 18-year-old shared.

Prithvi aspires to get admission in AIIMS-Delhi to become a neurologist. Currently residing in Kota with family, he said, “After becoming a successful doctor, I would like to serve my hometown.”

He gives credits of his success to Kota saying that there is something in Kota’s air which makes every aspirant work hard to qualify the exam.

“I enrolled in a private institute for medical entrance exam preparation. After eight hours of coaching class, I dedicated another six hours to self-study on a daily basis. I solved plenty of mock test papers and analysed question papers which helped me to understand question pattern and crack exam in first attempt itself”, he said.

He scored 95.2 % in Class 12 exam this year. Talking about preparation amid pandemic, he said, “I was anxious. During lockdown, my consistent study routine got affected due to change in lifestyle. I was not able to concentrate on studies. After a short period, I recollected myself and started extensive revision. I played sports for refreshment.”

His father Dharmendra Singh is a bank manager and his mother Shashi Nandini is a homemaker. They both shifted to Kota in 2018 to support their son for better preparation under their guidance.

His mother said that she was not convinced with sending Prithvi to hostel for preparation. She said, “We were not convinced to send him far from us alone for preparation. We wanted him to pursue his goal, so we shifted along with him for taking his best care.”

Elated over son’s success, father Dharmendra, said, “My son is first in my family to aspire doctor profession. I am feeling delighted that my son filled my father’s dream. I wish him to become a successful doctor and serve humanity.”