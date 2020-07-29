New Education Policy 2020 LIVE Updates: HRD and IB ministers to launch NEP shortly

New Education Policy will be launched at 4 pm on Wednesday, July 29. Earlier, in the afternoon the Union cabinet approved the policy that aims to overhaul the country’s education system. Union Ministers for Information and Broadcasting (I&B)Prakash Javadekar and Human Resource Development (HRD) and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, will make the announcement shortly on the NEP- 2020. Earlier on May 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the NEP- 2020, whose draft was prepared by a panel of experts led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan. The NEP 2020 aims at making “India a global knowledge superpower”.The new academic session will begin in September-October – the delay is due to the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak – and the government aims to introduce the policy before the new session kicks in

Check key points of the new education policy 2020 here:

04:23 pm IST NEP 2020: Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI) proposed New Education Policy proposes the setting up of an Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI) while also laying significant emphasis on Sanskrit and other Indian languages.





04:20 pm IST NEP 2020: National Research Foundation (NRF) to be established A National Research Foundation (NRF) will be established. The overarching goal of the NRF will be to enable a culture of research to permeate through universities. The NRF will be governed, independently of the government, by a rotating Board of Governors consisting of the very best researchers and innovators across fields.





04:17 pm IST NEP 2020: National Committee for integration of vocation Education -Lok Vidya Lok Vidya’, i.e., important vocational knowledge developed in India, will be made accessible to students. The education ministry, would constitute a National Committee for the Integration of Vocational Education (NCIVE)





04:08 pm IST NEP 2020: Best universities to set up campuses in other countries High performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries. Selected universities like those from among the top 100 universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India.





04:05 pm IST HRD Ministry to be renamed as education ministry “The policy draft has been approved. The Ministry has been renamed as Education Ministry,” a senior HRD Ministry official said. Read full story here





04:00 pm IST NEP 2020: MHRD and information broadcasting minister to launch shortly Ministers of HRD and information and broadcasting will jointly launch the NEP 2020 shortly





03:55 pm IST NEP 2020: International Students Office at each institution hosting foreign students New Education Policy 2020 aims at promotion India as a global study destination providing premium education at affordable costs. An International Students Office at each institution hosting foreign students will be set up.





03:53 pm IST New Education Policy 2020: Academic Bank to store credits An Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) shall be established which would digitally store the academic credits earned





03:52 pm IST NEP 2020: Undergraduate degree courses to have multiple exit options The undergraduate degree courses will be of either 3 or 4- year duration, with multiple exit options. A certificate course after completing 1 year in a discipline or field, including vocational and professional areas, or a diploma after 2 years of study, or a Bachelor’s degree after a 3-year programme. The 4-year multidisciplinary Bachelor’s programme, however, shall be the preferred option.





03:51 pm IST NEP 2020: IITs to become multidisciplinary institution, opening doors for humanities students Even engineering institutions, such as IITs, will move towards more holistic and multidisciplinary education with more arts and humanities. Students of arts and humanities will aim to learn more science.





03:49 pm IST NEP 2020: What is multidisciplinary institution A university will mean a multidisciplinary institution that offers undergraduate and graduate programmes, with high quality teaching, research, and community engagement





03:47 pm IST NEP 2020: One large multidisciplinary institution in or near every district by 2030 NEP aims at setting up at least one large multidisciplinary institution in or near every district by the year 2030.





03:43 pm IST NEP 2020: All higher education institute to become multidisciplinary institutions By 2040, all higher education institutions (HEIs) shall aim to become multidisciplinary institutions, each of which will aim to have 3,000 or more students





03:41 pm IST NEP 2020: New academic session to begin in September- October The new academic session will begin in September-October – the delay is due to the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak – and the government aims to introduce the policy before the new session begins.





03:39 pm IST New Education Policy 2020 to bring major changes in country New Education Policy will bring a slew of major changes including allowing top foreign universities to set up campuses to India, a greater proportion of students getting vocational education and a move towards institutes including IITs turning multi-disciplinary



