University of Windsor announces delegation visit to India, aims to strengthen Indo-Canadian academic ties

The University of Windsor announced a strategic delegation visit to India, led by Dr Robert Gordon, Vice-Chancellor and President, who will be accompanied by Dr Bill Van Heyst, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, and Dr Chris Busch, Associate Vice President. The visit also aims to build strong global partnerships and enhance the educational journey for aspiring students in India. (Representative file image)

The visit by the delegation aims to forge academic partnerships, promote collaborative programs, and enhance cross-cultural exchanges between India and Canada.

The visit also aims to build strong global partnerships and enhance the educational journey for aspiring students in India. The team intends to meet top institutes across Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy and Mumbai, from September 23, 2024, to October 2, 2024, to promote cross-cultural exchanges to provide seamless global exposure and cohesive study abroad opportunities.

Also Read: Exploring the benefits of integrating AI into hospitality management courses

During this tour, the delegation will be interacting with the teams at IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, DTU, JNTU, Vel Tech Institute, SASTRA Trichy and IIT Mumbai along with an MoU signing ceremony at Vel Tech Chennai.

“This visit is a vital opportunity for us to strengthen our academic ties with India. With over 320,000 Indian students studying in Canada in 2023, they represent more than 35% of all international students. By engaging with leading Indian universities and industry leaders, we aim to create a robust framework for reciprocal mobility that will benefit both our institutions and our students. Our commitment to fostering these relationships not only enhances educational opportunities but also acknowledges the significant contributions Indian students make to our economy, supporting over 170,000 jobs across various sectors," said Dr Robert Gordon, Vice-Chancellor and President, University of Windsor.

“Our goal is to showcase the commitment of University of Windsor to innovation in education. By partnering with new Indian institutions and expanding existing ties, we can create collaborative solutions that provide Indian students with access to world-class learning opportunities in Canada as well as provide research and training opportunities that benefit both countries," said Dr Bill Van Heyst, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Windsor.

Discussions will also center around the creation of scholarship programs, financial aid programs and internship and study-abroad opportunities to enhance reciprocal understanding of cultures in India and Canada, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: Study abroad: Pursue master’s degree in Business Analytics, AI, Psychology and more at University of Essex