UP govt suspends the implementation of digital attendance system for two months amid growing teachers' protests

Following widespread protest by the government school teachers across state, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to suspend the implementation of digital attendance system for two months. An Expert Committee will be formed and that will look into the issues of teachers in these two months, said principal basic education, MK Shanmuga Sundaram on Tuesday. UP govt suspends the implementation of digital attendance system for two months

Lakhs of teachers and shiksha mitras in government schools who have been opposing it tooth and nail since July 8, the first day of implementation. On first day (July 8) only 2 percent of 6.09 lakh teachers recorded their attendance digitally. And on Day 3 (July 10) even less number of teachers attended it. The protest grew louder with teachers hitting the streets across length and breath of the state.

"But now it has been postponed for two months, and the concern of teachers will be looked into," said the principal secretary over the telephone.

Here's how the drama unfolded. Primary School teachers association president Dinesh Chandrs Sharma and other teacher's leader met Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

"The teachers' side was presented in the meeting held with the Chief Secretary. After hearing the side, the Chief Secretary has decided to postpone the digital presence and form a committee to look into the issues raised by teachers," Sharma claimed in a social media post in X where he shared photos of his meeting with CS.

On July 12, the government softened its stand when it announced that teachers can use the Digitize Register App throughout the entire school period. Until the process for recording teacher attendance is fully established, the Digitize Register App is available anytime during the school day, said DG School Education, Kanchan Verma.

On July 12, the basic education department has waived off the 8:30 am restriction for uploading attendance, a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention to resolve the deadlock between government school teachers and basic education department over digitalisation of attendance.

Teachers were allowed to use the Digitize Register App throughout the entire school day. Until the process for recording teacher attendance is fully established, the Digitize Register App is available all through the school day, said director-general, school education, Kanchan Verma.

Following day district level field officers visited various schools between 7:30 am to 10:30 am to help and encourage teachers to make use of the Prerna app to upload relevant information related to mid-day meal, students’ attendance, etc without pressuring teachers’ attendance. It was found that the app requires updating.

NOT AGAINST SYSTEM, CONSIDER OUR DEMANDS'

Teachers said they were not opposing the online attendance system but wanted some of their demands to be fulfilled.

"We are not opposing online attendance. But we have other demands that must be fulfilled before implementation of online attendance system," said Vipin Bihari, a teachers leader.

"There is no provision for earned leave (EL) or casual leave (CL) for teachers. So, teachers must be given 30 days EL and 14 days half CL. The government can do away with the June leave," said a teacher.

Vipin Kumar Bihari, a teachers leader said that the general public is under the misconception that "teachers are opposing online attendance." He said that no teacher in Uttar Pradesh is against online attendance. Teachers only wants that before online attendance, infrastructure should be developed in which legitimate practical problems should be resolved.

Opposition leaders and BJP MLAs, MLCs wrote letter to chief minister to roll back its decision of digital attendance.