Now any university can use Coursera’s 3,600 courses

Universities -- even those outside of Coursera’s partner ecosystem -- will have access to more than 3,600 courses that they can use to integrate into their curricula, offer credit-eligible and supplemental learning to their current students, and deliver lifelong learning to their alumni, faculty and staff.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 09:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Coursera for Campus, is designed to help universities around the world to take a digital leap.
Coursera for Campus, is designed to help universities around the world to take a digital leap. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

US-based online education company Coursera on Thursday announced a new offering which will allow any university in the world to use its content to deliver job-relevant, multi-disciplinary online courses to students.

The new offering, Coursera for Campus, is designed to help universities around the world to take a digital leap.

Universities -- even those outside of Coursera’s partner ecosystem -- will have access to more than 3,600 courses that they can use to integrate into their curricula, offer credit-eligible and supplemental learning to their current students, and deliver lifelong learning to their alumni, faculty and staff, Coursera said.

Universities will also be able to use Coursera’s tools to author content and assessments, Coursera Labs for hands-on projects, and Coursera’s learning analytics to improve and track learner outcomes.

“Hundreds of millions of job seekers will enter the workforce in the coming years, but higher education in many countries finds it difficult to deliver the skills students need in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation,” Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, said in a statement.

“Coursera for Campus gives universities the ability to quickly respond to the demands of a rapidly changing economy. With access to content from 200 of the world’s top universities and industry educators, higher education institutions can easily enhance their existing curricula with critical digital skills and author online courses to keep pace with what employers need.”

Coursera’s “2019 Global Skills Index” found that two-thirds of the world’s population is falling behind in critical skills.

Higher education globally is gearing up to address this crisis, but many universities are constrained by the capacity of their on-campus programmes and the challenge of recruiting expert faculty required to launch new programmes.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 09:23 IST

