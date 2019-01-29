Pariksha pe charcha 2.0 highlights: PM Modi’s top 10 advice to deal with PUBG craze, exam stress

With less than a month to go for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed ways to handle the exam stress with students, teachers and parents in the second edition of “pariksha pe charcha” at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

He asked parents not to expect their children to fulfill their unfulfilled dreams and celebrate even little achievements of their wards. He said technology should lead to expansion of the mind and be seen as a means to innovate, but, he also asked students to continue playing in the fields.

Here are the top 10 points Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the second edition of ‘pariksha pe charcha’:

1) Parents should not use their children’s report card as their own “visiting cards” at social gatherings because it leads to undue pressure on the child. He asked parents not to put the load of what they could not achieve on your wards.

2) The Prime Minister asked the students to know their passion and try to get clarity about what they want to become in life by analyzing themselves and taking help of others like their teachers or seniors.

3) PM Modi asked students to try and convince their parents about the choices they make for their career after thorough evaluation of their abilities. They should also discuss their point of view and ask them to show the way after explaining their problems.

4) PM asked parents to encourage their child when he/she meets failures.

5) The Prime Minster tells students that expectations of parents and near and dear ones are natural is good to some extent as it goads us to work harder and do better. However, he asks parents not to make achievement of their wards as a benchmark for their standing in the society.

6) PM asks parents to observe their wards minutely till they are adults. They should see the changes they undergo in their daily routine and habits and help them in dealing with their stress when required.

7) Discussing the issue of very high interest of children in online games these days, the PM asks parents to take interest in the new developments in technology and help their child to channelize their interests and energy into opportunity to enhance their knowledge and personality. ‘Sit with your child, give them some work and ask them to discover something new through technology and teach them the right use of technology,’ says the PM. With a smile, the PM also referred to the craze of PUBG among students these days.

8) PM Modi asks students to dream big not small. “If you miss an aim it can be forgiven, but if the aim is low it is unforgivable,” he said. He said, “the target should be in reach but not in grasp. We should understand our abilities properly before picking a target, which should be directed towards our dream.” He also asked students to divide their goal into small targets and introspect in case they fail to meet a target.

9) PM tells students that the mantra to stay motivated and energetic is being attached to ones goals. Giving an example, he said, “ however ill the mother is, she opens the door with a smile when her child returns home. “

10) To help improve time management, PM asks students to analyze how they spent the last one week and bring changes in their routine accordingly. “Successful people don’t have paucity of time, because they understand its value,” he said.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 17:51 IST