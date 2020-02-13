Patna administration to keep a tab on fee hike in private schools

education

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 08:55 IST

Ahead of the start of new academic session from April, Patna’s divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal held a meeting Tuesday evening with district education officials in connection with the schools increasing their fees.

Earlier, the state government had directed that no school can increase fee beyond 7%.

“It is mandatory for all the schools to launch a website and upload all the necessary information related to fee structure, development charges, list of books and uniform by March 31.The principals have to inform the district education officer and regional deputy director of education after the website is ready,” Agarwal said.

“Also, all the private schools have to submit the details of fee structure during the academic session 2019-20 and 2020-21 to the district education officer,” he said.

The Bihar Private Schools (Fee Regulation) Bill, 2019, passed by the legislative assembly in February last year, mandates not more than 7% annual increase in fees and imposes a heavy penalty on the institutions violating the law. However, the schools planning to increase fee over 7% will be required to submit documents mentioning appropriate reasons to the Fee Regulatory Committee six months prior to the commencement of the new session.

If any private school raises tuition fee exceeding the prescribed limit, parents, students or any other person can file a complaint at rdde.patna@gmail.com.

“We have not received any complaint regarding the school fee hike in the last academic session. If any parent has a complaint, they can submit it on the official website. The administration will take action against the institution,” Agarwal said.

Besides, the district education officer has been asked to hold meetings with the registration committee of private schools once a month. It was decided that a software will be developed for registration of students in private schools.“Even if tuition fee is monitored, private schools find other ways like hike in stationary, books and uniform, making it costlier for the parents to afford the educational expense of the child,” said Sunil Verma whose son studies in Class 8.

National president of Private Schools and Children welfare Association, Syed Shamael Ahmad, said, “Increment in teachers’ salary, fuel price and other operational cost require raise in the tuition fee. Binding schools to this low per cent for fee hike will affect the quality of education and facilities rendered by the private schools.”