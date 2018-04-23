Punjab Board PSEB 12th results 2018 declared: 65.97% pass, here’s how to check

PSEB 12th result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the Class 12 exam results. The exams were held from February 28 to March 24. Girls have outperformed boys in the examination. The overall pass percentage is 65.97.

In the academics category, humanities stream student Pooja Joshi of Ludhiana stood first with 98% marks, followed by science stream student Vivek Rajput (also from Ludhiana) in the second position with 97.55% marks and Jasnoor Kaur of Muktsar from commerce stream is in the third position with 97.33% marks.

The board deployed several measures to stop cheating during the exams. Students were not allowed to choose their own schools as the exam centres. And, instead of three different sets of question papers, the sequence of the questions was changed.

Last year, the pass percentage for Class 12 was 65.33%.

Candidates can check their results at PSEB’s official website pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12th Result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of the board - pseb.ac.in.

2) Click on the link for results on the top

3) Enter your name or roll number and click on find results

4) Your result will be displayed on screen

5) Download it or take a print out for further reference

Note: Checking the results may take time because of heavy traffic.