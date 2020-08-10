Recruitment notice in our name to fill 5285 vacancies is fake: Ministry of Railways

education

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 13:54 IST

The Ministry of Railways has tweeted from its official twitter handle that a recruitment notification circulated online claiming to offer over 5,000 vacancies in Indian Railways is a fake. The Ministry of Railways has urged the public to beware of this fake recruitment notice circulated in its name by an organization named “Avestran Infotech”.

The Ministry on Sunday issued a clarification regarding the fake recruitment notice, where it has said, “railways have not authorized any private agency as yet to do the recruitment of staff on its behalf as alleged by the above-named agency.”

Clarification about an advertisement by a private agency in a newspaper regarding alleged recruitment in eight categories of posts on Indian Railways.



Candidates should always go to the official website of Indian Railways to verify the genuineness of any notification issued by them.

The recruitment of various categories of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ posts on Indian Railways is presently catered to by 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and 16 Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) only and not by any other agency. Vacancies on Indian Railways are filled up by giving wide publicity through Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs).

“On-line applications are called for from eligible candidates all over the country. CEN is published through Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and an indicative notice is given in National Daily and Local Newspapers. The CEN is also displayed on the official websites of RRBs/RRCs. The website address of all RRBs/RRCs is mentioned in the CEN,” reads the PIB notice.