Release teachers’ salaries of 12 govt-aided Delhi colleges: Opposition leader urges Sisodia

In a letter to Sisodia, who is also the Education minister in the Delhi government, Bidhuri thanked him for the release of salaries of January and February and urged him to release the salary of March as well.

education Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Leader of  Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday urged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to release the March salaries of teachers and other staffs of 12 city government-aided colleges, saying they were facing financial crisis during the lockdown.

In a letter to Sisodia, who is also the Education minister in the Delhi government, Bidhuri thanked him for the release of salaries of January and February and urged him to release the salary of March as well.

“The teachers and staff should not face any kind of financial crisis during the lock-down, so the Delhi government should release the salary for the month of March at the earliest,” he said.

It is  becoming difficult for the teachers and staff of 12 colleges of Delhi University, aided by the Delhi government, to live in the crisis of epidemic, he said. Till April 12, teachers have not been able to get the salary of March, he said and appealed to the deputy chief minister to initiate necessary action. PTI VIT TDS TDS

