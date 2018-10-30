SBI PO Result 2018: State Bank of India declares final result of PO exam, here’s how to check 

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final results of post of probationary officer recruitment 2018.The merit list can be checked in the careers section of the official website sbi.co.in/careers

Here is thedirect link to check SBI PO final exam 2018.

SBI had earlier declared the result of PO main examination 2018 on August 29 shortlisting the candidates for group exercise and interview.

SBI PO final examination that included group exercise and interview was held between September 24 and October 12.The prelims exams were conducted on July 1 and 8 and the mains exam was conducted on August 4, 2018.

According to the notification, only the marks obtained by the candidates in phase 2 ie, mains examination and Phase 3 ie, group exercise and interview are added to the final result. Marks obtained in preliminary exam are not added in the final result. The merit list published by the central recruitment and promotion department of SBI has roll numbers of the successful candidates for the post of PO. Also, an SMS has also been sent to their registered mobile numbers.

SBI PO 2018: How to check your result:

Visit the careers section of official website of State Bank of India

Go to the latest announcements section

Click on SBI PO final result

Find your roll number in the merit list

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 13:11 IST