e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Education

School becomes den of drunkards at night, seeks police help

The menace has been going on since sometime, even though the school is located at a handshake distance from a police station in Mukramabad area of Nanded.

education Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
The school, which does not have a compound wall, runs from 10 am to 4 pm and during that time the teachers do not allow any outsider to enter the premises. (Representational image)
The school, which does not have a compound wall, runs from 10 am to 4 pm and during that time the teachers do not allow any outsider to enter the premises. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

A zilla parishad school in Maharashtra’s Nanded district has become a hangout of drunkards at night hours, forcing its teachers and students to begin their day by disposing of the liquor bottles scattered over the place before starting classes, an official said.

The menace has been going on since sometime, even though the school is located at a handshake distance from a police station in Mukramabad area of Nanded, located around 350 km from here, he said.

The school authorities have now sought help of the police who have assured to take action against those disturbing the institution’s environment.

“We often find empty liquor bottles, including some broken ones, strewn over the place. Our peon has retired, and the students and teachers have no option but to first clean the premises and then start the classes,” a school official told PTI, on condition of anonymity.

The school, which does not have a compound wall, runs from 10 am to 4 pm and during that time the teachers do not allow any outsider to enter the premises, he said.

“But, the school staff cannot monitor the premises round-the-clock. The students can’t study in such a bad environment,” the official rued.

Mukramabad police station’s assistant inspector Kamlakar Gaddime told PTI that they would keep a close watch on activities going on in the school premises.

“The students and teachers are forced to dispose of liquor bottles, this is something serious. Action will be taken against those disturbing the school environment,” he said.

tags
top news
From Jharkhand rally, PM messages appeal for calm in Assam and a promise
From Jharkhand rally, PM messages appeal for calm in Assam and a promise
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News