Students should be prepared for Artificial Intelligence, advanced technology: President

Stressing that artificial intelligence and further advance in technology will be the highlights of this century, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday called upon students to be prepared to cope with the new technological developments at the global level.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the DAV college. He said that the country has earned a name in the in the global technical sphere. Knowledge-based education is the need of the hour as it will open a new and wider horizon for students in every field, he added. He also advised the students to learn how to make adjustment in their personal and as well as vocational life to achieve greater success.

The president, who studied at DAV College from 1965 to 1967 said, “In those days, hostel life was very peaceful and quiet. We often reached the Green Park Stadium just opposite the college and sat on its stairs to study in a peaceful environment.”

He also paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.

The president unveiled the statue of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A senior member of DAV Kum Kum Swaroop apprised the president of the progress of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Centre for Excellence, Atal Dwar and the renovation of Atal auditorium . She also announced to provide free education to Supriya, daughter of Pradeep Yadav, who was killed in Pulwama attack.

The president gave away gold medals to 15, silver medals to five and bronze medal to ex-students of the college. He also felicitated Colonel Harvinder Singh Dhalival (Dr Virendra Swaroop gold medal), Deepak Kumar( Jagendra Swaroop gold medal), Maria Zabin(Dhara Rani gold medal), Pratap Singh Sachan (Dr Virendra Swaroop gold medal) Mohd Umar Hayat (Dhara Rani gold medal) and Tanmay Srivastava (Jagendra Swaroop gold medal).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, MP Murli Manohar Joshi, Cabinet minister Satish Mahana, members of DAV College management Nagendra Swaroop, Kum Kum Swaroop, Gaurvendra Swaroop and principal of the college Ashok Kumar were present on the occasion. Governor Ram Naik could not attend the event due to ill health.

Later, the president attended the alumni meet at the BNSD Shiksha Niketan ground and got photographs taken with the alumni. Two of his classmates, Vidya Sagar Sharma and Hiral Lal, were also invited to meet him.

The president also took blessings from his teachers, including Hari Ram Kapoor (92), Triloki Nath Tandon (85) and Pyarey Lal Varma (92). The teachers were happy to meet Kovind and recalled that he was a very inquisitive student. He wanted to know about the national and international events happening in those days.

Earlier, the president dedicated the “Dhamma Kalyan Vipasana Kendra” at Dhyodhi Ghat in Rooma and had visited the Balaji temple.

