Students stay away as higher secondary schools open in Valley

Earlier this week, the government had directed deputy commissioners and education authorities to ensure that all government and private schools upto the higher secondary should be opened from October 3.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Concern Parents refuse to send kids to school over safety issues. (Representational image)
Concern Parents refuse to send kids to school over safety issues. (Representational image)(ANI file)
         

Like primary, middle and high schools, majority of the students of higher secondary schools in Kashmir stayed away from classes on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the government had directed deputy commissioners and education authorities to ensure that all government and private schools upto the higher secondary should be opened from October 3.

Though teachers turned up in majority of the prominent schools particularly in government institutions, classrooms were mostly empty.

At Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School, teachers had gathered in the premises but no students were present.

“We have been waiting for students since morning but no one has turned up. Everybody fears deterioration in the situation once youth are on roads and nobody wants to put the lives of their children at stake,” a senior teacher said.

Private transport is plying in most parts of the Valley. However, schools are reluctant to operate their buses as public transport has stayed off road.

In absence of proper communication facilities, parents have refused to send their children to schools and majority of schools have recorded zero attendance.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Baseer Khan has asked school authorities not to charge tuition and bus fees from parents for August and September.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 10:24 IST

