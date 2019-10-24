Students, university on collision course over BEd fee hike

education

Oct 24, 2019

Students’ body and authorities of Binod Bihari Mahto Koylanchal University are on collision course over hike in BEd fee after the varsity increased the fee on par with other universities of the state to ₹1.50 lakh from ₹90,000 from current academic session.

While students have strongly protested, the university has refused to roll back after four months of holding classes. A meeting between students delegation and university authorities held on Tuesday could not bring out any solution. The two-year course fee is ₹85,000 in Sido Kanhu Murmu University in Dumka, ₹90,000 in Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribagh, ₹1.20 lakh in Kolha University and ₹1.50 lakh in Ranchi University.

BBMKU vice-chancellor Anjani Srivastava on Wednesday said he would review the demand of the students for reducing the fee after the university opens on November 4. “Except VBU Hazaribagh, all universities in the state, including Ranchi University, Kolhan University, Sido Kanhu Murmu Univesity Dumka, Nilamber Pitamber University Palamu, have increased the fee to ₹1.50 lakh from ₹90,000. So BBMKU has to increase the fee,” said the VC.

Srivastava said the students have raised the issue after four months of the session. “Had they demanded in an early stage, the authority would have got the proposal passed in syndicate. But now it would be major technical hurdle to roll back.”

However, students stressed that when VBU Hazaribagh has not increased the BEd fee then why BBMKU has enhanced. “The BBMKU was carved out from VBU Hazaribagh. VBU has kept old BEd fee (₹90,000) intact. So BBMKU should also keep the old fee structure,” said Samrat Kumar, representative of the BEd students.

Students leaders charged that at the time of counseling, the BBMKU authorities did not inform the students about increase in fee but after admission, all of sudden announced hike of ₹60,000. There are 300 BEd students studying in three constituent colleges — SSLNT Women’s College Dhanbad, RS More College Govindpur and Bokaro Steel City College Bokaro. Each centre has 100 seats permission and they are agitating for rolling back of increased fee.

An official source of the university said the VC has agreed to reduce at least ₹20,000 but students representatives were rigid on nothing less than ₹30,000.

Oct 24, 2019