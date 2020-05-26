e-paper
TSCHE EAMCET 2020: Application deadline extended further, check details

TSCHE EAMCET 2020: Application deadline extended further, check details

“The last date for submission of Online Applications without late Fee is extended up to June 10 in view of the Covid- 19 lockdown.” reads the latest notice issued on the TSCHE website. Earlier, the last date was extended till May 15.

May 26, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TSCHE EAMCET 2020. (Screengrab)
TSCHE EAMCET 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has further postponed the deadline to apply for all the Common Entrance Tests (CET) that were scheduled to be conducted this year. The decision has been taken because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All Common Entrance Tests (CETs) of Telangana State have been postponed and revised schedule for conduct of Tests will be announced in due course of time," the notice further reads.

“All Common Entrance Tests (CETs) of Telangana State have been postponed and revised schedule for conduct of Tests will be announced in due course of time,” the notice further reads.

TS EAMCET was scheduled to be held on May 4,5,7,9 and 11 for which the admit cards were to be released on May 1. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the exam stands postponed.

TSCHE conducts several entrance exams including ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, and Ed CET.

