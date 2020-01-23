e-paper
UGC warns universities against awarding ‘unspecified’ degrees

The UGC has asked universities to stick to the consolidated list provided by it for the approved nomenclature of degrees.

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned universities and educational institutions against awarding “unspecified” degrees.

“It has been observed that some universities and institutions are awarding unspecified degrees leading to litigations and different problems for the students conferred with such degrees. “The universities should abide by the provisions of the UGC Act and award only those degrees which have been specified by the UGC,” the commission said in a letter to vice chancellors of all universities.

The UGC has asked universities to stick to the consolidated list provided by it for the approved nomenclature of degrees.

“If a university wishes to award a degree other than the ones specified by the UGC, it shall approach the commission for its approval six months prior to starting the degree programme with full justification on the course to be started,” the letter said.

