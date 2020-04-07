UNICEF, BEPC to hold online career counselling sessions from April 9 on YouTube

education

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:25 IST

The Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) in association with the UNICEF will provide online career counselling sessions to help the students, who have undertaken Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Presently, most of the students are in the dilemma as how to choose the best career path after passing the board examinations. At a time when all educational institutes and other consultancy centres are closed amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the online counselling sessions will be useful for students.The sessions will start from April 9 on YouTube.

BEPC State programme officer Kiran Singh said that it will be an hour long live counselling session and will be available on every Thursdays at 4pm from April 9 to May 7.

The BEPC has proposed five sessions to apprise the students about multiple career options to choose after passing Class 10 and 12 examinations. “The experts will offer advise to students based on their inclination. Students can join the live session free of cost. Experts will speak on several traditional and vocational courses and elaborate on their scopes,” she said.

Students can also ask their queries through comment box, which will be answered at end of the session, she added.

As per the schedule released by BEPC, the topics for the sessions are: career portal orientation, what after school, vocational/ diploma oriented careers and its scope, career options in education and teaching and career options in medical. The students will also be informed about multiple scholarships that they can avail to financially support their education.

Earlier in August last year, BEPC had launched state’s first career portal providing information about 460 professional careers, 955 scholarships, 1,050 entrance examinations and 6,400 institutions of higher education across the country for the students.

Over 12 lakh students appeared in intermediate examination while 15 lakh in matriculation exam conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) this year.

HIGHLIGHTS

As per the schedule released by BEPC, the topics for the sessions are

Career portal orientation

What after school

Vocational/ diploma oriented careers and its scope

Career options in education and teaching

Career options in medical.

Students will also be informed about multiple scholarships