UP Board answersheet evaluation in red zone districts from next week

education

Updated: May 15, 2020 16:10 IST

After resuming evaluation of high school and intermediate answer-sheets in 56 districts in the green and orange zones, the UP Board has announced to extend the exercise in 19 red zone districts from next week.

The evaluation in these districts, however, will be held only at centres which are present in localities outside the Covid-19 hotspots earmarked by the district administration, said officials.

UP Board secretary, Neena Srivastava, in a letter dated May 14, have asked the district inspector of schools of these districts to identify evaluation centres located in hotspots and shift the same to other schools.

The DIOS are also required to submit the proposal for the same to the Board after getting them verified through respective district magistrates.

The evaluation work had earlier commenced on March 16.

Over 1.47 lakh teachers at 275 evaluation centres in UP were tasked with completing the work in 10 days as the Board had proposed to declare the results on April 24.

However, evaluation work was stalled on March 18 owing to Covid-19 scare.

Presently, the answer-sheet evaluation is being held at 63 evaluation centres in 20 districts present in green zone and at 132 evaluation centres in 36 districts in orange zone in the state.

The 19 districts present in Red zone include Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Firozabad, Gautambudh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Rae Bareli, Bijnor, Santkabir Nagar, Amroha, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Mathura and Bareli.