UP Board exams to be held within 16 working days in 2019

The UP Board examinations will begin from February 7 and end on March 2 in 2019. Both the high school (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examination will conclude in 14 and 16 working days respectively.

Announcing the schedule on Monday, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said the morning shift exam will start at 8am and end at 11.15 am. The exam will start at 8am instead of the usual 7.30am because several candidates come from far off places to appear in the exam.

The high school and Intermediate exams will end on February 28 and March 2 respectively. Normally, the UP board exams used to last for two months but last year the exams concluded in 35 working days, and this year they would end within 16 working days, said Sharma.

“Ahead of ICSE or CBSE, the UP Board had announced the exam schedule. The results of the UP Board examination will be announced latest by April 30,” said Sharma, who is also the cabinet minister for secondary education.

He further said the exam schedule was prepared keeping in view the Kumbh Mela to be held between January 15 and March 4, 2019 on the banks of the Sangam in Allahabad. The short duration of exams would not only relieve examinees of strain of what used to be a month-long exam schedule till now, but also help the Board save time and funds, added Sharma.

“The exam schedule got reduced to 16 days as there will be one paper for one subject now. Introduction of NCERT pattern with one paper for English, one for Hindi, one for Mathematics and one for science paper has helped reduce the number of days,” said Sharma.

The papers were clubbed to establish uniformity with other educational boards of the country, he said.

In 2018, HS and Intermediate exam began on February 6. The former concluded on February 22 and the latter on March 12.

REGISTRATION FIGURE FALLS BY 10 LAKH

In a possible fallout of strict anti-copying measures introduced in the exams conducted by UP Board and state government this year, registrations for the 2019 exams witnessed a sharp decline of around 10 lakh students, as compared to last year.

This year, around 57.87 lakh students (including 32.03 lakh for HS and 25.84 lakh for Intermediate) have registered themselves against 66.39 lakh candidates last year. Last year, 36,56,272 students had registered for HS and 29,82,996 for Intermediate exams.

Last year, a record 10,44,619 lakh students – nearly 15% of all those who had registered – had skipped the UP Board exams.

For the first time in the history of the Board such a large number of examinees quit examinations, which experts said could largely be a result of strict anti-cheating measures implemented by the Board.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 18:54 IST