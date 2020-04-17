e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / S.Korea workforce participation rate posts fastest drop since 2009

S.Korea workforce participation rate posts fastest drop since 2009

The participation rate - which measures those working or looking for work - was 62.2% in March, 0.9 percentage points lower than a year earlier, the fastest drop since April 2009 during the global financial crisis.

education Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:32 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
         

South Korea’s unemployment rate rose only modestly in March, but the workforce participation rate posted the steepest decline since 2009 as demand for labour plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The participation rate - which measures those working or looking for work - was 62.2% in March, 0.9 percentage points lower than a year earlier, the fastest drop since April 2009 during the global financial crisis.

The March unemployment rate was 3.8%, the Statistics Korea data showed on Friday, higher than February’s 3.3% but within the seasonal fluctuation range.

The number of new jobs in South Korea was 26.6 million in March, 195,000 fewer than a year earlier, marking the first on-year decline since 2010.

“The workforce may shrink further in April, as it will be a lot worse for exports,” said Lee Sang-jae, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy could contract this year as global demand for Korean goods falls, while the number in low-paying jobs across the construction and retail sectors affected by the slowdown is expected to increase.

tags
top news
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
‘We are fighting Covid-19, Pakistan is only exporting terror’, says Army chief
‘We are fighting Covid-19, Pakistan is only exporting terror’, says Army chief
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
Four More Shots 2 review: A frothy drink for easy lockdown entertainment
Four More Shots 2 review: A frothy drink for easy lockdown entertainment
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

Education News