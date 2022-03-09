BJP to keep UP, Uttarakhand; AAP to win Punjab; tight race in Goa: New exit poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set for a big win in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party will romp to victory over the ruling Congress in Punjab, according to exit poll data released by Lokniti-CSDS on Wednesday morning. The Lokniti exit poll also predicts victory for the BJP in Goa and Uttarakhand, although it warns of a tight race in the latter state.

The Lokniti poll findings echo those by India Today-Axis My India, Times Now-Veto, Republic P-Marq, ABP-CVoter, and News24-Today's Chanakya, all of which have handed the BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, given Punjab to the AAP, and predicted a close fight in Goa.

According to the Lokniti-CSDS exit poll, the BJP will secure a 43 per cent of the voteshare (sample size of around 7,000), with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party grabbing 35 per cent.

The Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party will have to settle for 3 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, with the rest going to smaller parties and independent candidates.

Lokniti- CSDS Post Poll Survey UP

AC 70 Locations 280

Sample size nearly 7000 (exact number awaited as some data yet to be added)

Vote Share Estimate

BJP+ 43%

SP+ 35%

BSP 15%

Cong 3%

Oth 4%

Big win for BJP

Margin of error 3%@LoknitiCSDS @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) March 9, 2022

The predicted 43 per cent voteshare for the BJP is an increase of around 4 per cent from 2017, in which the party won 312 of the UP Assembly's 403 seats. The margin of error is 3 per cent.

It is also big because this election was held against the backdrop of (what was seen as) popular resentment against the ruling party in the context of farmers' protests and the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths, and rising prices and unemployment.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party hopes to capitalise on this and return to power, but the exit polls suggest UP voters remain firmly in the BJP's camp - significant also because the state is central to the its bid for an unprecedented third successive Lok Sabha win in 2024.

UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any state.

Meanwhile, over in Punjab, Lokiniti-CSDS predicts a win for Kejriwal and his AAP, who seem to have capitalised on infighting within the Congress and a lack of serious alternatives for voters to register its first win outside Delhi.

Lokniti gives the AAP 40 per cent of the vote share (sample size of 4,668), with the Congress slumping to 26 per cent from 38.5 per cent in 2017.

The Akalis will get 20 per cent, with the BJP and others coming in at an estimated 7 per cent. There is a 4 per cent margin of error.

Lokniti- CSDS Post Poll Survey findings PUNJAB

No of AC 45 Locations 180 all sampled randomly, Sample size 4668, voters sampled randomly from voters list

Vote share Estimate

AAP 40%

Cong 26%

SAD+20%

BJP+ 7%

Oth 7%

Big victory for AAP

Margin of error 4%@LoknitiCSDS @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) March 9, 2022

The predictions are similar to those by the other exit polls, all of which give the AAP a big win and expect the Congress and Akalis to fight it out for second.

Goa is closer than indicated- BJP to get 32 per cent of the voteshare and the Congress 29 per cent - given the high margin of error of 6 per cent.

Lokniti-CSDS Post Poll survey GOA

AC 20 location 80 sample size 2066 sampled from voters list

Vote share estimate

BJP 32%

Cong 29%

AITC+ 14%

AAP 7%

RG 8%

Oth 10%

Hung Assembly possible

Margin of error 6% due to smaller sample & multi corner contest@LoknitiCSDS @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) March 9, 2022

A hung assembly is possible in the coastal state and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool (14 per cent vote share) leads the list of other parties that will all have a key role to play in deciding the next government.

Over in Uttarakhand, Lokniti has more good news for the BJP - 43 per cent of the voteshare to the Congress' 38 per cent, indicating the party is set to return. The margin of error is only 3 per cent, which means the BJP should win easily.

Finding from Lokniti-CSDS Post Poll survey UTTARAKHAND

No of AC 26 Locations 104, Sample size 2738, All sampled randomly

Estimated Vote Share

BJP 43%

Cong 38%

AAP 3%

BSP 4%

Oth 12%

Should give a comfortable majority to BJP

Margin of error 3%.@LoknitiCSDS @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) March 9, 2022

The fifth state that voted in February-March is Manipur, and while Lokniti-CSDS doesn't have a prediction here, exit polls by other agencies agree that the BJP should win this easily too.

Counting of votes for all five elections will begin 8 am tomorrow.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

