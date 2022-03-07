As exit polls predict AAP win in Punjab, Congress' Sunil Jakhar's response

As exit polls predicted an Aam Aadmi Party wave in Punjab, Congress's Sunil Jakhar sought to dismiss the projections. "Let's just wait for three more days as the situation will be clear on March 10," news agency ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying when asked about his reaction on the exit polls. Most exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is headed for a big win in the state.

The ruling Congress is expected to finish a distant second in the state. The BJP and allies may not fare well according to the poll surveys. If the results – that will be declared on March 10 – match the predictions of the exit polls, then it will be the first time that AAP will take the reins of Punjab.

Earlier, AAP's CM face, Bhagwant Mann, had also reacted to the projections: "What calculation? We are getting more than 80 seats. They (the rest of the parties that contested Punjab elections) can sit down and calculate among themselves. People's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next five years is locked in the machines (EVMs). Results will come on 10th, we will accept the mandate of people," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANIl.

In the months before the state elections, the Congress had dealt with a lot of infighting. Amarinder Singh had stepped down as the chief minister and Charanjit Singh Channi had taken over. Sunil Jakhar too was said to be upset amid the turbulence.

Here's what different exit polls have predicted:

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit poll predicted AAP getting 100 (plus, minus 11) seats and Congress 10 (plus, minus 7) seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. It predicted SAD getting six (plus, minus five) seats and BJP one (plus, minus one) seat.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is projected to win 76-90 seats in Punjab, Congress 19-31, SAD and its allies 7-11, and BJP and its allies 1 to 4 seats.

The ABP News-C Voter predicted that AAP would get 51-61 seats, Congress 22-28 seats, SAD 20-26 seats, and BJP 7-13 seats.

According to Times Now-Veto exit polls, AAP is predicted to get 70 seats, Congress 22, SAD 19, and BJP five seats.

According to the P MarQ survey, AAP is predicted to get 62 to 70 seats, Congress 23 to 31, SAD 16-24, and BJP 1-3 seats.

The News-X Polstrat predicted AAP getting 56-61 seats, Congress 24-29, SAD 22-26, and BJP one to six seats.

Polling was held in the state on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

(With agency inputs)