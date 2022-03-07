ABP- C Voter exit poll results 2022 for UP, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab

India is set to see the results of the country's biggest state elections this year on Thursday after Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa voted over the last few weeks. A surge in coronavirus cases and Omicron-driven third wave in January massively affected the poll campaigning this time with the Election Commission compelled to announce restrictions on gatherings.

Shortly after the last phase of polling ended on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, the exit polls indicated the mood of the nation. Here's waht ABP-C Voter survey predicts:

The BJP is set to win 26-32 seats in Uttarakhand, and the Congress will win somewhere between 32-38 seats in the 70-member state assembly - making it clear that the Congress is likely to form the government, the survey says.

In Punjab's 117-member assembly, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is likely to be the single-largest party with 51-61 seats. The Congress is projected to win 22-28 seats. While the Akali Dal will win somewhere between 20-26 seats. The BJP is liekly to win somewhere between 7-13 seats.

In Goa, the BJP - with 13-17 votes - is projected to be the single-largest party. For the Congress and the MGP-Trinamool combine, victory on 5-9 seats has been projected. Goa has a total of 40 seats in the assembly.

For Manipur, the ABP C-Voter survey says the BJP will win 23-27 votes, and the Congress-led MPSA will win 12-16 seats in the 60-member assembly.

(A health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong)