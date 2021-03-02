'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on the second and last day of her visit to poll-bound Assam, launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and floods in the northeastern state. Gandhi reiterated her party’s stand it will guarantee that CAA, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, will not be implemented in the state if it comes to power. “The BJP has hurt the Assamese people and their identity. They had said before the previous elections that they will not implement the CAA… We will bring a law which will make sure that CAA can not be implemented in this state,” Gandhi said during a rally in Tezpur.

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain in Delhi and never visited Assam every time the northeastern state faced a crisis. She said that PM Modi has visited Assam several times over the past month but never visited Assam when it was ravaged by floods. “He did not visit nor did he declare the floods as a national calamity. He collected relief funds to help the people of Assam but it did not reach you,” she said.

She also criticised the Prime Minister over his recent speech where he said that foreign elements are maligning the reputation of Assam’s tea and India’s yoga. “He said that Assam’s tea is being attacked but through CAA. The BJP-RSS along with him have attacked Assam’s identity. He never speaks of CAA when in Assam,” Priyanka said. She also said that Assam’s leaders of the ruling party are drinking ‘Japanese green tea’ and the people of the state may have to remind them where they belong by offering them homemade ‘kadak’ Assamese tea.

PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district last month, said that vested interests are out there working to malign objects which are part of India’s pride like Assam’s tea.

She also took a jibe at Assam CM Sarabananda Sonowal and deputy CM Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that the state needs only one chief minister.

The Congress party, she said, will ensure four other things for the people of Assam. “Two hundred units of electricity will be free of charge for all of you. Homemakers will be given ₹2000 under the Grihini Samman scheme. Tea garden workers will receive ₹365 per day as wages. Lastly, we will ensure that we will generate 500,000 jobs,” she said.

Assam will be holding the assembly elections in three phases beginning from March 27, April 1 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.