Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message
- The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
As part of its state-wide campaign ahead of assembly polls, opposition Congress in Assam has collected over 100,000 ‘gamosas’ (traditional scarf-towels) with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) messages scribbled on them.
The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
During his visit to the state on February 14, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had worn a ‘gamosa’ with an anti-CAA message on it and had said that the legislation was a ploy by the ruling BJP to divide the people of Assam.
The party’s state wing has said that they would collect 5 million such ‘gamosas’ from across the state and place them at a memorial, which will be constructed if the party comes to power, for the violent anti-CAA protests that rocked Assam in December 2019 and claimed 5 lives.
“Our hope for a united and prosperous Assam is alive and thriving as people have truly risen up to fight divisive forces. Amazed that over a period of few days we have already collected over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA messages,” said state Congress president Ripun Bora.
Lok Sabha MP and chairman of the party’s manifesto drafting committee Gaurav Gogoi took to Twitter to mention the campaign and thank the people of Assam for their gesture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit
- The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane
- The disengagement will be phased, coordinated and verified at all friction points. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso involved pulling back troops deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline and withdrawing soldiers holding positions on the Kailash range on the south bank.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message
- The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha releases 'operational strategy' for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination
- This announcement comes as the Centre is all set to start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP is challenge for Congress in Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA by Governor
- Considered a draconian legislation by some, AFSPA allows security forces to conduct search operations and arrest anyone without any warrant. The provisions of AFSPA are applicable only to seven states in the northeast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On India-China LAC row, Army chief says 'nobody wants an unsettled border'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM back from Delhi, buzz around cabinet expansion grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka puts on hold mandatory RT-PCR rule for commuters from Kerala
- The interdependence between Kerala’s Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada’s district headquarters Mangaluru has fuelled resistance to travel restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera stadium complex continues to have Sardar Patel name: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to have separate agriculture budget from next year: Ashok Gehlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu confirmed in Maharashtra’s Palghar, says deputy collector
- Bird flu has been confirmed in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, after 45 chickens died on Wednesday at a poultry farm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers union writes to President demanding end to 'repression' on protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand responds to PIL against mining riverbed material on private lands
- In August last year the Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the state government' notification of allowing mining of riverbed material (RBM) on private lands adjacent to the rivers in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox