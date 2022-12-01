Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / 'My wedding was in morning, in Maharashtra. But I rescheduled...': Gujarat voter

Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:59 PM IST

“I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we've to go to Maharashtra for it," the person, Prafulbhai More was quoted by news agency ANI.

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

As Gujarat steps out to vote in the first phase of the state assembly election today, Prafulbhai More, a voter, claims to have rescheduled his wedding just so he could cast his vote. More was photographed voting in Gujarat’s Tapi, one of the 19 districts in the state where polling is underway. He came dressed in traditional attire kurta-pyjama covered in Turmeric, a celebrated symbol in Indian weddings, as he said he had to leave for Maharashtra for his marriage, scheduled in the evening.

“I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we've to go to Maharashtra for it," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Over 2 crore voters are expected to show up at the polling stations till 5pm when the voting will end. The first phase of the election will decide the fate of 78 candidates in 89 constituencies of Gujarat, while in the second phase, scheduled on December 5, people will vote for the remaining 93 seats.

The election result will be announced on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh where the election was held on November 12. The Bharatiya Janata Party is the incumbent government in both states.

