AAP will win over 92 seats in Gujarat elections, says Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win more than 92 seats out of 182 in the Gujarat assembly elections next month, party convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Kejriwal also predicted that the party will win seven to eight seats out of 12 in Surat.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said: “...we are getting more than 92 seats. Regarding the specific seats, I can tell only this much that in Surat, we are winning seven-eight seats and AAP’s state president Gopal Italia is winning from Katargam assembly with a huge majority.”

“Our chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is winning from Khambhalia constituency with a huge majority and Alpesh Kathiriya is also winning from Varachha with a huge majority,” he added.

Gujarat votes on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8. The state is witnessing the first triangular electoral contest since 1990 with the Congress and AAP hoping to dislodge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP is seeking a seventh straight term in the state.

Kejriwal also wrote his predictions on the elections on a piece of paper and showed it to media persons.

Addressing a roadshow in Surat’s Katargam, he said: “Today, the people are suffering because of inflation. Inflation is so high that it has made it difficult for people to survive. I will give you relief from inflation.”

“After the formation of our government, I will pay your electricity bill from March 1. Your electricity bills will come down to zero. In Delhi, people get electricity for 24 hours and yet their bill is zero. Even in Punjab where AAP is in power, electricity is available for 24 hours, and people get ‘zero’ bills. We will do the same in Gujarat,” he said.

An alleged security breach was reported at Kejriwal’s roadshow in Surat on Monday.

“They have only resorted to hooliganism. Some time ago, they pelted a stone at us. They wouldn’t have had to throw stones if they had worked in the last 27 years,” he alleged, referring to the BJP.

Gujarat BJP’s co-spokesperson Zubin Ashara dismissed Kejriwal’s claims of stone pelting. “AAP workers beat up the public when they mocked Kejriwal’s roadshow,” he alleged.