IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Will LDF secure another term in Kerala? Assembly election results to be out soon
Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of counting of votes of the Kerala Assembly election, in Ernakulam district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of counting of votes of the Kerala Assembly election, in Ernakulam district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Will LDF secure another term in Kerala? Assembly election results to be out soon

  • The counting is taking place amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and Kerala is among the top states that are reporting the surge in Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST

With just a few hours left for the Kerala assembly elections results, fates of 957 candidates are in the fray for the 140 assembly seats. The counting of votes will begin at 8am and early trends will start emerging by 9am.

The counting is taking place amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and Kerala is among the top states that are reporting the surge in Covid-19 cases. All poll officials are ordered to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol in counting booths. They are asked to carry negative Covid-19 report procured through RT-PCR tests conducted within 48 hours of the counting day. Rallies after the results or victory processions are also prohibited.

Click here for live updates on Kerala Assembly elections 2021

Many pre-poll and post-poll surveys have predicted a smooth win for the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). While the Congress-led United Democratic Front has said that the state will stick to its four-decade-old poll tradition of booting out incumbents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to increase their seat counts this time. In the last assembly elections, the NDA opened its account in the state by winning only one seat. It had a vote share of 14.96%.

Prominent candidates that are in the fray include Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former CM Oommen Chandy, ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan and actor Suresh Gopi.

The voting for the assembly election was held on April 6.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021

Related Stories

A counting agent is being tested at a vote counting centre in Siliguri, West Bengal.(AFP)
A counting agent is being tested at a vote counting centre in Siliguri, West Bengal.(AFP)
elections

Assembly elections 2021 results date and time: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Assembly elections 2021 results: In the last few days, all counting agents have been tested for Covid-19 as the Election Commission has made negative test report mandatory to enter the counting halls on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
5-State poll of polls
election

Exit polls decoded: Who's winning Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry?

PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:19 AM IST
VIEW VIDEO
The Kerala high court noted that the Covid-19-related safeguard measures adopted by the Election Commission of India and the state government for counting day are sufficient
The Kerala high court noted that the Covid-19-related safeguard measures adopted by the Election Commission of India and the state government for counting day are sufficient
kerala assembly election

Kerala high court discards plea seeking lockdown on counting day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • The decision to ban victory processions came a day after the Madras high court criticised the poll body as "the most irresponsible institution" for failing to implement proper Covid-19 guidelines during pre-poll campaigning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP