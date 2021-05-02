Kerala Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Early leads show LDF ahead in five seats

Kerala Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The fate of 957 candidates is in the fray as votes are being counted for 140 assembly seats in Kerala today. The counting began at 8am and early trends will start emerging by 9am. The counting is being held amid strict Covid-19 protocol as the country is facing an unprecedented crisis.

Various pre-poll and post-poll surveys have predicted victory for ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Ahead of the counting, Acting state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan exerted confidence that the Left will retain the power in Kerala with a sweeping majority.

However, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan refrained from making any prediction before the results. "Let's wait till tomorrow. Everything will be clear. After that, I will comment," he said.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), is also confident that it will form its government in the state. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to increase their seat counts this time. In the last assembly elections, the NDA won opened its account in the state by winning one seat. It had a vote share of 14.96 per cent.

Prominent candidates that are in include Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former CM Oommen Chandy, Metro Man E Sreedharan, actor Suresh Gopi.

The voting for the assembly election was held on April 6. As many as 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates.

