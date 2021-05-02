IND USA
A health worker sanitizes a voting counting centre on the eve of counting day of Kerala Assembly Polls in Thiruvananthapuram.
A health worker sanitizes a voting counting centre on the eve of counting day of Kerala Assembly Polls in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
Live

Kerala Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Early leads show LDF ahead in five seats

  Catch Kerala Election Results LIVE Updates here on Hindustan Times
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:50 AM IST

Kerala Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The fate of 957 candidates is in the fray as votes are being counted for 140 assembly seats in Kerala today. The counting began at 8am and early trends will start emerging by 9am. The counting is being held amid strict Covid-19 protocol as the country is facing an unprecedented crisis.

Various pre-poll and post-poll surveys have predicted victory for ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Ahead of the counting, Acting state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan exerted confidence that the Left will retain the power in Kerala with a sweeping majority.

However, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan refrained from making any prediction before the results. "Let's wait till tomorrow. Everything will be clear. After that, I will comment," he said.

Also Read | Amid raging pandemic, counting of votes to decide leadership in Puducherry and 4 states

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), is also confident that it will form its government in the state. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to increase their seat counts this time. In the last assembly elections, the NDA won opened its account in the state by winning one seat. It had a vote share of 14.96 per cent.

Prominent candidates that are in include Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former CM Oommen Chandy, Metro Man E Sreedharan, actor Suresh Gopi.

The voting for the assembly election was held on April 6. As many as 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    LDF leads in 50 seats; EVM counting begins

    After postal votes, EVMs counting begin. Initial trends show ruling LDF is leading in 50 seats, UDF 36 and NDA 2.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:42 AM IST

    'Victories are pyrrhic,' tweets Congress' Kapil Sibal

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:28 AM IST

    Counting of postal ballots is underway in Idukki

    Image courtesy: ANI
    Image courtesy: ANI
  • MAY 02, 2021 08:15 AM IST

    Early leads show LDF ahead in five seats

    First postal ballots are being counted first in Kerala and early counting show LDF is ahead in five seats. UDF is leading in three.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:03 AM IST

    Counting begins in Kerala

    Counting began in Kerala as fate of 957 candidates including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in the fray. Postal ballots to be counted first and at around 8:30am EVM votes will be counted.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:57 AM IST

    Strong rooms opened in Malappuram

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:52 AM IST

    Congress' Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church

    Congress' Oommen Chandy at Puthuppally Church. (Image courtesy: ANI)
    Congress' Oommen Chandy at Puthuppally Church. (Image courtesy: ANI)

    Congress leader and former chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church. He is contesting the elections from Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:42 AM IST

    What exit polls says?

    India Today-Axis My India has projected 104-120 seats for incumbent LDF as against 20-36 seats for UDF. It has projected 0-2 for National Democratic Alliance.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    Counting of votes to begin soon in Kerala

    Image courtesy: ANI
    Image courtesy: ANI
  • MAY 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST

    Congress withdraws from television debates

    In view of the escalating coronavirus situation, Congress decides to skip debates on news channels after the polls results are out. "We shall remain available for any comment that media friends want. We may win, we may lose, but at a time when people are looking for oxygen, beds, medicines, ventilators; our duty tells us to stand by them, work with them to heal and help. In solidarity with India," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

kerala assembly election 2021
Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of counting of votes of the Kerala Assembly election, in Ernakulam district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of counting of votes of the Kerala Assembly election, in Ernakulam district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Will LDF secure another term in Kerala? Assembly election results to be out soon

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • The counting is taking place amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and Kerala is among the top states that are reporting the surge in Covid-19 cases.
kerala assembly election

Kerala Congress candidate dies of cardiac arrest

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Senior Congress leader and Nilambur assembly constituency (Malappuram) candidate V V Prakash died of a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Thursday, his family said
The Kerala high court noted that the Covid-19-related safeguard measures adopted by the Election Commission of India and the state government for counting day are sufficient
The Kerala high court noted that the Covid-19-related safeguard measures adopted by the Election Commission of India and the state government for counting day are sufficient
kerala assembly election

Kerala high court discards plea seeking lockdown on counting day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • The decision to ban victory processions came a day after the Madras high court criticised the poll body as "the most irresponsible institution" for failing to implement proper Covid-19 guidelines during pre-poll campaigning.
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan discharged from Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan discharged from Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Fears of big Covid-19 surge in Kerala after assembly polls, CM faces heat

Reported by Ramesh Babu | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The opposition has claimed that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan developed Covid-19 symptoms two days before the assembly elections and suppressed the information.
The 76-year-old was the star campaigner of the ruling Left Democratic Front and he had travelled extensively in last two weeks.(PTI)
The 76-year-old was the star campaigner of the ruling Left Democratic Front and he had travelled extensively in last two weeks.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Days after Kerala polls end, CM Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times, Thiruvanthapuram
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:45 AM IST
“I have been confirmed Covid+ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical college, Kozhikode,” the CM tweeted. His office said he was asymptomatic but was shifted to the hospital, considering his age.
Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns after casting his vote for the Assembly elections.(PTI file photo)
Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns after casting his vote for the Assembly elections.(PTI file photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: KPCC's Kannur district president complains to EC against Vijayan

ANI | , Kannur
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Satheesan Pacheri requested the chief electoral officer to take cognisance of the violation of Model code of conduct by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and initiate appropriate action.
Muslim League worker P Manzoor who was stabbed to death
Muslim League worker P Manzoor who was stabbed to death
kerala assembly election

Post-poll violence rocks Kerala, Muslim League worker stabbed to death in Kannur

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Muslim League workers said 22-year-old P Manzoor was waylaid and attacked by CPI(M) workers near his house and his brother and some other relatives were also hurt while trying to save him.
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja casts her vote in assembly elections.(ANI)
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja casts her vote in assembly elections.(ANI)
kerala assembly election

LDF will be voted to power for welfare measures, Covid management: KK Shailaja

ANI | , Kannur
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Kerala assembly elections: State health minister KK Shailaja cast her vote in Kannur during the single-phase state assembly polls on Tuesday and said, "BJP has no chance in Kerala despite their "propaganda" through the media."
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan at polling booth (ANI)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan at polling booth (ANI)
kerala assembly election

‘Metro Man’ confident of winning by big margin as polling begins in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 08:29 AM IST
E Sreedharan, the BJP’s candidate from Kerala's Palakkad assembly constituency, also said that his entry has ‘given a different image to the party.’
Left Democratic Front supporters waving communist flags play traditional drums during an election campaign in Alappuzha, Kerala.(AP)
Left Democratic Front supporters waving communist flags play traditional drums during an election campaign in Alappuzha, Kerala.(AP)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: LDF broadens its poll alliance to break trend and return to power

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 05:56 AM IST
  • CPI(M), which contested 84 or 85 seats in the state elections from 2006 to 2016, is contesting only 75 seats, according to the EC candidate list.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a rally at Kochi.(Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a rally at Kochi.(Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)
kerala assembly election

Polling to take place in Kerala on Tuesday; UDF, LDF, NDA in triangular contest

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 957 candidates are contesting on the 140 seats while 2.74 crore voters will cast their votes.
File photo: Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)
File photo: Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

'Left will be shown its place, UDF poised for comfortable win': Shashi Tharoor

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 10:14 PM IST
In an interview with HT, the Congress MP said, “divisive BJP can’t make any impact in pluralist, inclusive Kerala”.
A policeman directs traffic standing before a display of election campaign posters of various candidates at Nemom constituency in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala state, India, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The southern state goes to polls on April 6. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)(AP)
A policeman directs traffic standing before a display of election campaign posters of various candidates at Nemom constituency in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala state, India, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The southern state goes to polls on April 6. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)(AP)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: police personnel, central forces, drones deployed for security

ANI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • The central forces include personnel from CISF, CRPF and BSF. Central forces, especially trained to deal with violent mobs, have also been provided with weapons, including automatic rifles.
A large cutout of Pinarayi Vijayan in Pinarayi Village ahead of the Kerala Assembly election, in Kannur District, Kerala.
A large cutout of Pinarayi Vijayan in Pinarayi Village ahead of the Kerala Assembly election, in Kannur District, Kerala.
kerala assembly election

Sabarimala to BJP: Key factors at play in Kerala

By Abhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:56 AM IST
What has made these elections more unpredictable is the LDF’s strong comeback in the local body polls held in December 2020, where it won a majority of seats at all levels.
