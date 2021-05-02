Kerala Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Early leads show LDF ahead in five seats
Kerala Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The fate of 957 candidates is in the fray as votes are being counted for 140 assembly seats in Kerala today. The counting began at 8am and early trends will start emerging by 9am. The counting is being held amid strict Covid-19 protocol as the country is facing an unprecedented crisis.
Various pre-poll and post-poll surveys have predicted victory for ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Ahead of the counting, Acting state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan exerted confidence that the Left will retain the power in Kerala with a sweeping majority.
However, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan refrained from making any prediction before the results. "Let's wait till tomorrow. Everything will be clear. After that, I will comment," he said.
Also Read | Amid raging pandemic, counting of votes to decide leadership in Puducherry and 4 states
Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), is also confident that it will form its government in the state. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to increase their seat counts this time. In the last assembly elections, the NDA won opened its account in the state by winning one seat. It had a vote share of 14.96 per cent.
Prominent candidates that are in include Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former CM Oommen Chandy, Metro Man E Sreedharan, actor Suresh Gopi.
The voting for the assembly election was held on April 6. As many as 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:50 AM IST
LDF leads in 50 seats; EVM counting begins
After postal votes, EVMs counting begin. Initial trends show ruling LDF is leading in 50 seats, UDF 36 and NDA 2.
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:42 AM IST
'Victories are pyrrhic,' tweets Congress' Kapil Sibal
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Counting of postal ballots is underway in Idukki
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Early leads show LDF ahead in five seats
First postal ballots are being counted first in Kerala and early counting show LDF is ahead in five seats. UDF is leading in three.
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Counting begins in Kerala
Counting began in Kerala as fate of 957 candidates including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in the fray. Postal ballots to be counted first and at around 8:30am EVM votes will be counted.
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Strong rooms opened in Malappuram
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Congress' Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church
Congress leader and former chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church. He is contesting the elections from Puthuppally Assembly constituency.
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:42 AM IST
What exit polls says?
India Today-Axis My India has projected 104-120 seats for incumbent LDF as against 20-36 seats for UDF. It has projected 0-2 for National Democratic Alliance.
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin soon in Kerala
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Congress withdraws from television debates
In view of the escalating coronavirus situation, Congress decides to skip debates on news channels after the polls results are out. "We shall remain available for any comment that media friends want. We may win, we may lose, but at a time when people are looking for oxygen, beds, medicines, ventilators; our duty tells us to stand by them, work with them to heal and help. In solidarity with India," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.
