17.77% vote till 11am amid tight security in Punjab

An average voter turnout of 17.77% was recorded till 11am in Punjab on Sunday. Voting for 117 assembly seats in the state started at 8am and will continue till 6pm.

Also read: Punjab election 2022 Live Updates: Captain says Congress will be wiped out from state

Amritsar recorded a voting percentage of 15.48 till 11am, Barnala 20.15%, Bathinda 21.14%, Fatehgarh Sahib 20.12%, Fazilka 22.55%, Ferozepur 19.29%, Malerkotla 22.07%, Muktsar 23.34% and Ludhiana 18.4%.

Jalandhar district saw a cumulative voter turnout of 11.02% till 11am with Adampur recording 10.3% voting, Jalandhar Cantt 13.4%, Jalandhar Central 9.4%, Jalandhar North 14.2%, Jalandhar West 6.6%, Kartarpur 11.2%, Nakodar 11.4%, Phillaur 10.06% and Shahkot 8.03%.

Mansa district recorded an average voter turnout of 19.75% till 11am with the Mansa constituency recording 20.5%, Sardulgarh 17.5% and Budhlada 21% voting.

The voter turnout in Mohali district was 13.15% till 11am. Dera Bassi constituency registered the highest voting of 17.59%, while the turnout in Mohali was 10.2% and Kharar 11%.

Anandpur Sahib reported a 22.1 % voter turnout, while Rupnagar saw 22.3% and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s constituency of Chamkaur Sahib saw 22.1% polling till 11am.

Those who voted so far include former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, Congress leaders Sunil Jakhar and Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma. AAP’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann exercised his franchise in Mohali.

Besides, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also cast their votes. Sukhbir Badal himself drove a vehicle and brought the family to cast their votes in Muktsar district.

Voters standing in queues could be seen at the polling stations in the state. There were some youngsters who came to vote for the first time.

People were being given masks, gloves and their hands sanitised at the polling booths before casting their votes.