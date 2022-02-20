Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab election 2022 Live Updates: Voting on 117 seats to start at 8am
Punjab election 2022 Live Updates: Voting on 117 seats to start at 8am

  • Punjab election 2022: The poll campaign witnessed a last-minute controversy as former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas accused Kejriwal of taking support from separatist elements to win the election.
Punjab election: Polling staff examining EVMs and other voting material at a distribution centre in Amritsar on the eve of assembly elections. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Over 2.14 crore voters are set to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates contesting for Punjab assembly seats today. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as the main rivals in the multi-cornered contest while Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit Congress last year and formed his own party, is fighting for his relevance in Punjab politics. The voting for the single-phase poll in Punjab will start at 8am and end at 6pm, according to election officials.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

  Feb 20, 2022 07:27 AM IST

    CM Channi offers prayers at Gurdwara in Kharar

    "It is the leadership of the party. It will now be the will of the almighty and people, we have made all efforts," says CM Charanjit Singh Channi as he offers prayers at Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Kharar.

  Feb 20, 2022 07:18 AM IST

    Punjab elections: Key contests to watch out for

    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Amritsar (East) is also witnessing a key battle where Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia.

    AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is contesting from the Dhuri assembly constituency while Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is seeking re-election from the Patiala constituency.

    Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal is contesting from Lambi seat. Read more…

  Feb 20, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    BJP candidate's son booked for poll code violation

    Son of BJP candidate from Ferozepur (urban) and a close aide of Congress candidate were booked for the poll code violation on Saturday night. Raghumeet Sodhi, son of BJP candidate and former cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi,  was allegedly campaigning along with some other persons in border areas of Ferozepur late evening.

Mohali’s three assembly seats all set for voting today

Tough, multi-cornered contest in the offing with 40 candidates in fray from Mohali (urban), Kharar and Dera Bassi
Polling staff giving a final check to EVM machines at Government College, Dera Bassi, on Saturday, ahead of the elections on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Polling staff giving a final check to EVM machines at Government College, Dera Bassi, on Saturday, ahead of the elections on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:56 AM IST
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
After ECI check, FIR against Mohali mayor for poll code violation

Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said during a surprise check, an ECI team found various items for gifting, including suits, sewing machines and masks, which was a violation of the poll code of conduct
Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu and mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu addressing a press conference in Mohali on Saturday after the ECI check at the latter’s house the night before. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu and mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu addressing a press conference in Mohali on Saturday after the ECI check at the latter’s house the night before. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Kejriwal, Channi and Sukhbir booked for violating poll code

  • In an order issued on the eve of voting, Punjab’s chief electoral officer directed the registration of two separate FIRs in Mohali after the AAP and the SAD lodged complaints against each other.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Jalalabad on Friday. (HT Photo)
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Jalalabad on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:33 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Punjab assembly elections spoil grand wedding plans in Mohali

Punjab assembly elections have played spoilsport in a resident’s grand wedding celebrations planned in Mohali
After the district administration rejected the petitioner’s application for serving liquor to guests at his son’s wedding on February 19, the Punjab and Haryana high court also turned down his plea. (Representative image)
After the district administration rejected the petitioner’s application for serving liquor to guests at his son’s wedding on February 19, the Punjab and Haryana high court also turned down his plea. (Representative image)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:02 AM IST
By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
Punjab assembly elections: Candidates make final push to convince voters in Mohali

A day before the Punjab assembly elections, candidates from the three constituencies of Mohali district campaigned from door to door on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to woo voters. Campaigning for the elections ended on Friday
Police checking a car at a naka on the Haryana-Punjab border, a day before the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Police checking a car at a naka on the Haryana-Punjab border, a day before the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 01:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Ludhiana assembly seats set for a multi-cornered contest

In previous assembly polls, Congress had won eight of the total 14 seats in Ludhiana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) won five while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out victorious on one segment.
Police deployed in pink polling station in BRS Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police deployed in pink polling station in BRS Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Punjab polls: Defamation plea filed against Sidhu for remarks against police

DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel filed the defamation case after Sidhu failed to tender an unconditional apology as sought by him last year
A Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) has filed a criminal defamation plea against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in a court for his alleged “defamatory” remarks against the police.
A Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) has filed a criminal defamation plea against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in a court for his alleged “defamatory” remarks against the police.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Punjab polls: Comparing yourself with Bhagat Singh disgraceful, says Jakhar

In a purported attack on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jakhar said comparing himself with legendary martyr Bhagat Singh is disgraceful
Punjabis won’t give a chance to nefarious elements in politics that put the national unity and integration at stake for their vested interests, said former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.
Punjabis won’t give a chance to nefarious elements in politics that put the national unity and integration at stake for their vested interests, said former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
On poll eve on Punjab assembly elections, Pind De Satth come alive with debates & discussions

Traditionally divided into two camps -- Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, a new lobby of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) supporters has emerged this time around for Punjab assembly elections
Villagers sitting in Satth (central point where villagers gather for discussions) in Narangwal village, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Villagers sitting in Satth (central point where villagers gather for discussions) in Narangwal village, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:33 AM IST
By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
Punjab polls: Three injured as LIP, Cong workers clash in Ludhiana

Both of the LIP and Congress accused each other for distributing liquor and grocery in the area to woo voters
Three persons suffered injuries as supporters of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Kamaljit Singh Karwal indulged in a scuffle at Basti Abdullapur in Ludhiana a day before the Punjab assembly polls
Three persons suffered injuries as supporters of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Kamaljit Singh Karwal indulged in a scuffle at Basti Abdullapur in Ludhiana a day before the Punjab assembly polls
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Hot seat: Rampura Phul Two ex-ministers locked in a tough battle again

BATHINDA: A triangular electoral contest is on the cards in the rural seat of Rampura Phul that has witnessed a fight between traditional political heavyweights of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
Sitting Congress MLA from Rampura Phul Gurpreet Singh Kangar.
Sitting Congress MLA from Rampura Phul Gurpreet Singh Kangar.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:30 AM IST
By Vishal Joshi
26.9 lakh Ludhiana voters to exercise their franchise today

The district has a total of 14.3 lakh male, 12.5 lakh female and 128 third gender voters who will exercise their franchise at 2,965 polling stations. Polling will start from 8am and continue till 6pm.
ALL SET: Election officials bring in the electronic voting machines (EVM) on the eve of election in Ludhiana on Saturday. The district has a total of 2,965 polling stations. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ALL SET: Election officials bring in the electronic voting machines (EVM) on the eve of election in Ludhiana on Saturday. The district has a total of 2,965 polling stations. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Punjab polls: Kejriwal, Sukhbir booked for violating poll code

Mohali senior superintendent of police Harjit Singh said separate FIRs have been registered against Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Admi Party as well as Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD in connection to the content uploaded on their Facebook pages. They have been booked under Section 188 of IPC and Representation of the People Act
On the eve of voting, Punjab Police have booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
On the eve of voting, Punjab Police have booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 12:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters in Ludhiana ahead of Punjab assembly elections recovered

Following a tip off, a joint team of the ECI and police raided a Field Ganj, recovering 30 sacks of grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters ahead of Punjab assembly elections.
A joint team of the ECI and police recover grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters ahead of Punjab assembly elections. (HT File)
A joint team of the ECI and police recover grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters ahead of Punjab assembly elections. (HT File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:46 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
