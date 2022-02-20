Punjab election 2022 Live Updates: Voting on 117 seats to start at 8am

Over 2.14 crore voters are set to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates contesting for Punjab assembly seats today. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as the main rivals in the multi-cornered contest while Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit Congress last year and formed his own party, is fighting for his relevance in Punjab politics. The voting for the single-phase poll in Punjab will start at 8am and end at 6pm, according to election officials.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

