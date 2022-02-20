Punjab election 2022 Live Updates: Voting on 117 seats to start at 8am
Punjab election 2022: The poll campaign witnessed a last-minute controversy as former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas accused Kejriwal of taking support from separatist elements to win the election.
Over 2.14 crore voters are set to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates contesting for Punjab assembly seats today. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as the main rivals in the multi-cornered contest while Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit Congress last year and formed his own party, is fighting for his relevance in Punjab politics. The voting for the single-phase poll in Punjab will start at 8am and end at 6pm, according to election officials.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
"It is the leadership of the party. It will now be the will of the almighty and people, we have made all efforts," says CM Charanjit Singh Channi as he offers prayers at Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Kharar.
Feb 20, 2022 07:18 AM IST
Punjab elections: Key contests to watch out for
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Amritsar (East) is also witnessing a key battle where Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia.
AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is contesting from the Dhuri assembly constituency while Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is seeking re-election from the Patiala constituency.
Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal is contesting from Lambi seat. Read more…
Feb 20, 2022 06:18 AM IST
BJP candidate's son booked for poll code violation
Son of BJP candidate from Ferozepur (urban) and a close aide of Congress candidate were booked for the poll code violation on Saturday night. Raghumeet Sodhi, son of BJP candidate and former cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, was allegedly campaigning along with some other persons in border areas of Ferozepur late evening.
Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said during a surprise check, an ECI team found various items for gifting, including suits, sewing machines and masks, which was a violation of the poll code of conduct
A day before the Punjab assembly elections, candidates from the three constituencies of Mohali district campaigned from door to door on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to woo voters. Campaigning for the elections ended on Friday
In previous assembly polls, Congress had won eight of the total 14 seats in Ludhiana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) won five while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out victorious on one segment.
Traditionally divided into two camps -- Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, a new lobby of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) supporters has emerged this time around for Punjab assembly elections
BATHINDA: A triangular electoral contest is on the cards in the rural seat of Rampura Phul that has witnessed a fight between traditional political heavyweights of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
Mohali senior superintendent of police Harjit Singh said separate FIRs have been registered against Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Admi Party as well as Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD in connection to the content uploaded on their Facebook pages. They have been booked under Section 188 of IPC and Representation of the People Act