Who's contesting where: Full list of Punjab candidates

Punjab will vote in a single phase to elect its next government on Sunday (February 20).

In a multi-cornered fight, the ruling Congress is facing a tough challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Akali Dal-BSP combine. The BJP has allied with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

The Congress has named current chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the presumptive chief minister while Bhagwant Mann is AAP's CM face – chosen through a televote.

Charanjit Singh Channi is the first Dalit CM in the state with one-third of the population from the community. The ruling party, however, has been grappling with infighting over the last one year.

Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who had an acrimonious exit from the Congress last year, formed his party the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) which is fighting in alliance with the BJP and the Shiromani Akal Dal (Samyukt). The BJP is counting on Amarinder Singh, say analysts, to expand its base in the state.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has allied with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The issues that dominate this year's election include state of the economy, employment, agriculture, drug problem, incidents of sacrilege and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozpur on January 5.

The last date of filing the nomination was January 28.

The counting of votes in Punjab will take place on March 10.

Here is the list of major candidates contesting this year's election

Constituencies Cong candidates AAP candidates BJP, PLC, SAD (S) candidates Abohar Sandeep Jakhar Kuldeep Kumar Arun Narang Adampur Sukhwinder Singh Kotli Jit Lal Bhatti Jagdish Kumar Jassal (PLC) Ajnala Harpartap Singh Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Surjeet Singh (PLC) Amargarh Smit Singh Mann Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra Sardar Ali (PLC) Amloh Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha Gurinder Singh Kanwarveer Singh Tohra Amritsar Central Om Parkesh Soni Ajay Gupta Dr Ram Chawla Amritsar East Navjot Singh Sidhu Jeevan Jyot Kaur Jagmohan Singh Raju Amritsar North Sunil Dutti Kumar Vijay Pratap Singh Sukhminder Singh Amritsar South Inderbir Singh Bolaria Inderbir Singh Nijjar Harjinder Singh (PLC)

Amritsar West Raj Kumar Verka Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu Adv Kumar Amit Anandpur Sahib Kanwar Pal Singh Harjot Singh Bains Dr Parminder Sharma Atam Nagar Kamaljit Singh Karwal Kulwant Singh Karwal Atam Nagar Attari Tarsem Singh Sialka Jaswinder Singh Balwinder Kaur Baba Bakala Santokh Singh Bhalaipur Dalbir Singh Tong Manjit Singh Manna Balachaur Darshan Lal Santosh Kumar Kataria Ashok Baath Balluana Rajinder Kaur Rajpura Aman Deep Singh Muasfir Vandana Sang Wal Banga Tarlochan Singh Kuljit Singh Sarhal Mohan Lal Behram Barnala Manish Bansal Gurmeet Singh Dhiraj Kumar Bassi Pathana Gurpreet Singh Rupinder Singh Deepak Jyoti

Batala Ashwani Sekhri Amansher Singh Fatehganj Bahwa Bathinda Rural Harvinder Singh Laddi Amit Rattan Kotfatta Savera Singh Bathinda Urban Manpreet Singh Badal Jagoop Singh Gill Raj Kumar Bhadaur Charanjit Singh Channi Labh Singh Ugoke Dharam Singh Fauji (PLC) Bhagha Purana Darshan Singh Brar Amritpal Singh Sukhand Jagtar Singh Rajeana- SAD (S) Bhoa Joginder Pal Lal Chand Seema Kumari Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira Ranjit Singh Rana Amandeep Singh (PLC) Bhucho Mandi Pritam Singh Kotbhai Jasgir Singh Rupinderjit Singh Budhlada Dr Ranvir Kaur Mian Budh Ram Subedar Bhola Singh (PLC) Chabbewal Dr Raj Kumar Harminder Singh Dr Dilbag Rai

Chamkaur Sahib Charanjit Singh Channi Charanjit Singh Darshan Singh Shivjot Dakha Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu Dr KN Kang Damanjit Singh Mohi (PLC) Dasuya Arun Dogra Karambir Singh Raghunath Singh Rana Dera Baba Nanak Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Gurdeep Singh Kuldeep Singh Dera Bassi Deepinder Singh Dhillon Kuljit Singh Randhawa Sanjiv Khanna Dharamkot Sukhjit Singh Kaka Lohgarh Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Ravinder Singh Grewal (PLC) Dhuri Dalvir Singh Goldy Bhagwant Mann Randeep Singh Dina Nagar Aruna Chaudhary Shamsher Singh Renu Kashyap Dirba Ajaib Singh Ratolan Harpal Singh Cheema Soma Singh- SAD (S) Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon Gurdit Singh Sekhon Gaurav Kakkar

Fatehgarh Churian Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa Balbir Singh Tajinder Singh (PLC) Fatehgarh Sahib Kuljit Singh Nagra Lakhbir Singh Rai Didar Singh Bhatti Fazilka Davinder Singh Ghubaya Narinder Pal Singh Sawan Surjit Kumar Jyani Firozpur City Parminder Singh Pinki Ranbir Singh Gurmit Singh Sodhi Firozpur Rural Ashu Banger Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya Jaswidner Singh (PLC) Garhshankar Amarpreet Singh Lally Jai Krishan Nimisha Mehta Ghanaur Madan Lal Gurlal Ghanur Vikas Sharma Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warringh Pritpal Sharma Om Prakash (PLC) Gill Kuldeep Singh Vaid Jiwan Singh Sangowal Sucha Ram Ladhar Gurdaspur Barindermeet Singh Pahra Raman Bahl Parminder Singh Gill

Guru Har Sahai Vijay Kumar Fauja Singh Gurpervez Singh Hoshiarpur Sunder Sham Arora Bram Shanker Tikshan Sud Jagraon Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal Sarvjit Kaur Manuke Kanwar Narinder Singh Jaitu Darshan Singh Amolak Singh Paramjit Kaur Gulshan- SAD (S) Jalalabad Mohan Singh Jagdeep Kamboj Puran Chand Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh Powar Surinder Singh Sodhi Sarabjit Singh Makkar Jalandhar Central Rajinder Beri Raman Arora Manoranjan Kalia Jalandhar North Avtar Singh Junior Dinesh Dhall KD Bhandari Jalandhar West Sushil Kumar Sheetal Angural Mohinder Bhagat Jandiala Sukhwinder Singh Bandala Harbhajan Singh Gagandeep Singh A.R

Kapurthala Rana Gurjeet Singh Manju Rana Ranjit Singh Khojewal Kartarpur Chaudhary Surinder Singh Balkar Singh Surinder Mahey Khadoor Sahib Ramanjit Singh Sahota Sikki Manjinder Singh Lalpura N/A Khanna Gurkirat Singh Tarunpreet Singh Sond Gurpreet Singh Bhatti Kharar Vijay Sharma Tinku Anmol Gagan Maan Kamal Deep Singh Saini Khem Karan Sukhpal Singh Bhullar Sarvan Singh Dhun Daljit Singh Gill- SAD (S) Kotkapura Ajaipal Singh Sandhu Kultar Singh Sandhwan Dargesh Kumar Lambi Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana Gurmeet Singh Khudian Rakesh Dhingra Lehra Rajinder Kaul Bhattal Barinder Kumar Goyal Parminder Singh Dhindsa- SAD (S) Ludhiana Central Surinder Kumar Dawar Ashok Parashar Gurdev Sharma Debi

Ludhiana East Sanjeev Talwar Daljit SIngh Grewal Jagmohan Sharma Ludhiana North Rakesh Panday Madan Lal Bagga Parveen Bansal Ludhiana South Ishwarjot Singh Cheema Rajinder Pal Kaur Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri Ludhiana West Bharat Bhushan Ashu Gurpreet Bassi Gogi Adv Bikram Singh Sidhu Majitha Jagwinder Pal Singh Sukhjinder Raj Singh Pardeep Singh Malerkotla Razia Sultana Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman F Nesara Khatton (PLC) Malout Prof Rupinder Kaur Ruby Dr Baljit Kaur Karanvir Singh (PLC) Mansa Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala Dr Vijay Singh Jiwan Dass Bawa Maur Der Manol Bala Bansal Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana Dayal Sodhi Mehal Kalan Harchand Kaur Kulwant Singh Pandori Sant Sukhwinder Singh Tibba- SAD (S)

Moga Malvika Sood Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora Dr Harjot Kamal Mukerian Indu Bala Prof Gurdhian Singh Multani Jangi Lal Mahajan Muktsar Karan Kaur Jagdeep Singh Rajesh Pathela Nabha Sadhu Singh Gurdev Singh Dev Maan Gurpreet Singh Shahpur Nakodar Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya Inderjit Kaur Mann Shammi Kumar (PLC) Nawan Shahr Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki Lalit Mohan Ballu Poonam Manik Nihal Singhwala Bhupinder Singh Sahoke Manjit Singh Bilaspur Mukhtiar Sandhu (PLC) Pathankot Amit Vij Vibhuti Sharma Ashwani Kumar Sharma Patiala Vishnu Sharma Ajit Pal Singh Kohli Amarinder Singh (PLC) Patiala Rural Mohit Mohindra Dr Balbir Singh Sanjeev Sharma Bittu (PLC)

Patti Harminder Singh Gill Laljit Singh Bhullar Jaskaran Toot Gill (PLC) Payal Lakhvir Singh Manwinder Singh Giaspura Harshit Kumar Sheetal- SAD (S) Phagwara Balwindre Singh Dhaliwal Joginder Singh Mann Vijay Sampla Phillaur Vikrammjit Singh Chaudhary Prem Kumar Damanvir Singh Phillaur- SAD (S) Qadian Partap Singh Bajwa Jagroop Singh Sekhwa Master Johar Singh- SAD (S) Raikot Kamil Amar Singh Hakam Singh Thekedar Gurpal Singh Goldy- SAD (S) Raja Sansi Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria Baldev Singh Miadian Mukhwinder Singh Rajpura Hardial Singh Kambol Neena Mittal Jagdish Kumar Jagga Rampura Phul Gurpreet Singh Kangar Balkar Singh Sidhu Amarjit Singh Sharma (PLC) Rupnagar Brinder Singh Dhillon Dinesh Kumar Chadha Iqbal Singh Lalpura

S.A.S Nagar Balabir Singh Sidhu Kulwant Singh Sanjeev Vashisht Sahnewal Vikram Singh Hardeep Singh Mundia Harpreet Singh Garcha- SAD (S) Samana Ranjinder Singh Chetan Singh Jouramajra Surinder Singh Kherki (PLC) Samrala Rupinder Singh Raja Gill Jagtar Singh Diyalpura Ranjit Singh Gahilewal Sangrur Vijay Inder Singla Narinder Kaur Bharaj Arvind Kanna Sanour Harinder Pal Singh Harmit Singh Pathanmajra Bikramjit Inder Singh Chahal (PLC) Sardulgarh Bikram Singh Gurpreet Singh Banawali Jagjit Singh Milkha Shahkot Hardev Singh Laddi Rattan Singh Narinder Pal Singh Chandi Sultanpur Lodhi Navtej Singh Cheema Sajjan Singh Cheema Jugraj Pal Singh Sahi- SAD (S) Sham Chaurasi Pawan Kumar Adia Dr Ravjot Singh Des Raj Dhugga- SAD (S)

Shutrana Darbara Singh Kulwant Singh Bazigar Narayan Singh (PLC) Sri Hargobindpur Mandeep Singh Amarpal Singh Baljinder Singh Sujanpur Naresh Puri Amit Singh Dinesh Singh Sunam Jaswinder Singh Dhiman Aman Arora Sanmukh Singh Mokha - SAD (S) Talwandi Sabo Khushbaz Singh Jattana Prof Baljinder Kaur Ravipreet Singh Sidhu Tarn Taran Dr Dharambir Agnihotri Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal Navreet Singh Hundal Urmar Sangat Singh Gilzian Jasvir Singh Raja Gill Manjit Singh - SAD (S) Zira Kulbir Singh Zira Naresh Kataria Avtar Singh Zira

