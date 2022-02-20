Punjab elections: 52.2% voter turnout till 4pm

A voter turnout of 52.2% was recorded till 4pm on Sunday in Punjab, where the polling is underway for all 117 assembly seats amid tight security.

The voting started at 8am and will continue till 6pm.

Barring a minor clash between supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP in Ferozepur Urban constituency, polling has been peaceful across the border state.

A total of 700 companies of the central armed police force besides state police personnel have been deployed. According to Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju, an average voter turnout of 52.2% was recorded till 4pm.

While Ludhiana district recorded 48.5% polling till 4pm, Amritsar district recorded 44.29% polling with Gurdaspur recording 51.22%, Pathankot 48% and Tarn Taran 46%.

Patiala district saw a voter turnout of 54.3% till 3pm with Nabha recording 57.49% polling, Rajpura 53%, Ghanour 59%, Sanour 54.8%, Patiala 49%, Samana 55.5% and Shutrana 56.3% polling.

Ferozepur district witnessed 53.8% polling till 3pm with Ferozepur Urban constituency recording 47% polling, Ferozepur Rural 55%, Guru Har Sahai 59% and Zira 52% voting.

Faridkot district recorded an average of 51.63% voting till 3pm with Faridkot constituency recording 53.3%, Kotkapura 51.3% and Jaitu 50.1% polling.

The border district of Fazilka district recorded an average vote percentage of 56.97% polling till 3pm. Jalalabad constituency saw 56% polling till 3pm, Fazilka 60.3%, Balluana 57.2% and Abohar 54.6%.

The average vote percentage of Bathinda Urban constituency till 3pm was 49.8%, Bathinda Rural 52.8%, Rampura Phul 58.2%, Bhucho Mandi 55%, Talwandi Sabo 59.99% and Maur 57.11%.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray for the high-stakes electoral contest. At the women-managed pink polling booths in the state, enthusiasm was seen among the voters, especially those voting for the first time. There are 196 pink polling stations for women while 70 polling stations are being managed by persons with disabilities (PwD).