Punjab polls: Desperate opposition seeking Dera support for win, says Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday exuded confidence in the Congress's victory in the ongoing Assembly election in the state. "The Congress party will form government with two-third majority in Punjab," the chief minister told news agency ANI at Kharar after casting his vote.

Channi took to Twitter to attack his opponents – the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal.

"Bhagwant Mann and AAP have also seeked Dera support in Dhuri. All this desperation by these parties and reports suggest Congress is forming Government in Punjab with majority," Channi, who is contesting from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, tweeted.

The Congress chief ministerial face also hit out at the BJP and the Akalis, accusing them of seeking support from Dera Sacha Sauda to win polls.

"Let them team up, people of Punjab are teaming up against these beadbi partners and will teach them a lesson with their votes," he tweeted.

Becoming Punjab's first Dalit chief minister, Channi took the charge of the state few months ago amid the Congress infighting which led to the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh from the top post and eventually from the party amid a power tussle with the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

However, Rahul Gandhi on February 6 announced Channi as the Congress chief ministerial face for Punjab polls. "It was a difficult decision but the people of Punjab made it easy as they wanted a CM who comes from a poor family," Rahul had said.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

