Exit polls predict photo finish in Uttarakhand. BJP, Congress say it is wrong

DEHRADUN: Nearly a dozen exit polls predicted a neck-and-neck fight in Uttarakhand polls, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress to assert that they will secure a clear majority in the 70-member assembly and form the next government when votes are counted on March 10.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters that most exit polls, barring a few, are projecting that the BJP will be able to form the government. “We are confident that we will win over 60 seats in the state. People of the state have blessed us and this will be clear on March 10”, he said.

The BJP’s victory will also disprove the myth that Uttarakhand never votes back the incumbent party, Dhami added.

Devendra Bhasin, Uttarakhand BJP vice president said that exit polls were just projections and were often not accurate. “The BJP will form the government as people have given their mandate to the development work carried out by the double engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Dhami government”, Bhasin said.

Pritam Singh, leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly, said he didn’t believe the exit poll projection that indicated the Congress will miss the bus. Singh told reporters that he is confident the Congress will win over 45 seats and form the government in the state. “Whatever the projections of exit polls, you will see that Congress will form the government in the state”, he said

In the last assembly elections in 2017, BJP won 57 seats while Congress has bagged 11 seats. To be sure, the exit poll projections indicate that the Congress has improved its performance even if it stops short of the majority mark.

Political analyst Prof MM Semwal, who teaches political science at Garhwal University: “In next few days we will see hectic political manoeuvring in the state with both parties trying to talk to probable independent candidate winners”.