Uttarakhand Election Exit Polls 2022 predict no clear winner in hill state

Uttarakhand, the northern hill state voted in a single-phased election on February 14. On Monday, several pollsters released their exit poll projections for the elections to the 70-member Assembly. Even though the trends vary for several exit polls but one thing is absolutely clear, the saffron party is getting a really tough fight in Uttarakhand this time. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who took office just eight months before the polls, is projected to toil hard in retaining the saffron fortress in the state.



The India Today-Axis My India exit polls predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 36-46 seats. However, the figures are set to fall from the 2017 tally of 57. The Congress is set to bag 20-30 seats while the BSP is likely to get 2-4 seats.

The Times Now-Veto exit poll predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain power once again in the hill state with 37 seats. Despite giving a tough fight, the Congress is likely to settle for 31 seats.



The News 24-Today's Chanakya exit polls have predicted that the BJP will come to power with 36-50 seats, while the Congress is projected to win 24 seats.

Uttarakhand 2022 Assembly Election Exit Poll Results: BJP and Congress set for close fight in Uttarakhand

The ABP News-CVoter survey predicts that the Congress may stand a chance of forming the government in Uttarakhand. The BJP is projected to suffer a setback with 26-32 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party, a new entrant is likely to bag two seats



The Jan Ki Baat survey projects that the BJP is likely to get anywhere between 32-41 seats, while the Congress is set to get 27-35 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party might bag a single seat.



The Republic P Mark exit polls have predicted that the BJP might bag 29-34 seats, while the Congress might come close to forming a government with 33-38 seats.



Exit poll live updates: Full coverage





