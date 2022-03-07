Home / Elections / Exit polls highlights: BJP likely to win UP, AAP to cross halfway mark in Punjab

  • Exit Polls 2022 Highlights: According to the post-polls surveys, BJP is likely to win big in Uttar Pradesh while AAP may comfortably cross the halfway mark in Punjab. On the other hand, Goa and Uttarakhand are likely to see a close contest between Congress and BJP.
Voters wait in queues at a polling booth to cast their votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Highlights: Exit polls, claiming to reveal the mood of the voters, are out now that the polling has ended in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Several news channels broadcast the exit polls predicting the results of the five state assembly elections. Some of the television news channels and their tie-up with survey companies to measure the voters' sentiment include India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter, News24-Today's Chanakya, and India TV-Ground Zero, among others. They will predict the fate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and other regional parties of UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur (Health warning: Exit polls don't always get it right). Four of the five states –Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur – that went to the polls this year are currently ruled by the BJP while Congress governs Punjab.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 07, 2022 09:36 PM IST

    Exit Polls 2022 for UP Assembly elections

    India Today-My Axis India: BJP+ 288-326, SP+ 71-101, BSP 3-9, Others 3-6

    ABP News-CVoter: BJP+ 228-244, SP+ 132-148, BSP 13-21, Others 6-8

    News 24-Today's Chanakya: BJP+ 294, SP+ 105, BSP 2, Others 2

    Times Now-Veto: BJP+ 225, SP+ 151, BSP 14, Others 13

    Republic-P Mark: BJP+ 240, SP+ 140, BSP 17, Others 4

  • Mar 07, 2022 09:31 PM IST

    Exit Polls: 'Not amazed', says Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief

    “I am not amazed as we have said NDA govt will return to power in UP and exit polls are also directing in the same direction. People have benefited from our social welfare schemes,” Union minister Anupriya Patel said.

  • Mar 07, 2022 09:00 PM IST

    Exit Polls 2022: What pollsters have to say about the Uttarakhand Election results

    Exit Polls numbers for Uttarakhand
    All exit polls seem to suggest a close contest in Uttarakhand, with an edge to the incumbent BJP over Congress.

  • Mar 07, 2022 08:45 PM IST

    Dhami says  BJP will get more seats than exit poll numbers

    Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that BJP will get more seats than the exit polls have predicted.

    “All exit polls are showing that BJP will form govt with majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47 seats but I believe there will be more seats when the final result is out,” ANI quoted Dhami as saying.

  • Mar 07, 2022 08:18 PM IST

    India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll: BJP likely to win big in Uttar Pradesh

    India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll has predicted a huge win for BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is likely to improve but nowhere in the race to form the government, according to the Exit Poll.

    BJP: 288-326

    SP: 71-101

    BSP: 3-9

    Congress: 103

  • Mar 07, 2022 07:58 PM IST

    BJP likely to improve its tally in Manipur, form govt: India Today-My Axis India

    BJP is likely to improve its vote share and seats in Manipur assembly elections and form government again in the North-Eastern state, according to India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll.

  • Mar 07, 2022 07:48 PM IST

    Exit Polls 2022 for Uttarakhand Assembly Elections

    India Today-My Axis India: BJP 36-46, Congress 20-30, Others 4-9

    ABP News-CVoter: BJP 26-32, Congress 32-38, AAP 0-2, Others 3-7

    News 24-Today's Chanakya: BJP 43, Congress 24, AAP 0, Others 1-3

    Times Now-Veto: BJP 37, Congress 31, AAP 1, Others 1

    Republic-P Mark: BJP 29-34, Congress 33-38, AAP 1-3, Others 1-31

  • Mar 07, 2022 07:39 PM IST

    Exit Polls 2022 for Punjab Assembly Elections

    India Today-My Axis India: Congress 19-31, AAP 76-90, SAD+ 7-11, Others 1-4

    ABP News-CVoter:  Congress 22-28, AAP 51-61, SAD+ 20-26, Others 8-14

    News 24-Today's Chanakya: Congress 3-17, AAP 89-111, SAD+ 1-11 Others 0-2

    Times Now-Veto: Congress 22, AAP 70, SAD+ 19, Others 6
    Republic-P Mark: Congress 21-31, AAP 62-70, SAD+ 16-24, Others 1-3

  • Mar 07, 2022 07:33 PM IST

    Exit Polls 2022: Goa CM says BJP will win 18-22 seats

    Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that BJP will form the government in Goa by winning 18-22 seats in the 40-members assembly.

    "As per exit polls also, BJP will return to power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and will have good performance in Punjab," ANI quoted Sawant as saying.

  • Mar 07, 2022 07:24 PM IST

    India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: BJP still favourites to win Uttarakhand

    India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll:

    BJP: 36-46

    Congress: 20-30

    BSP: 02-04

    Others: 02-05

  • Mar 07, 2022 07:16 PM IST

    AAP to get 89-111 seats in Punjab's 117-member assembly: News24-Today's Chanakya

    AAP will get 89-111 seats in Punjab's 117-member assembly, according to News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll.

  • Mar 07, 2022 07:09 PM IST

    ABP C-Voter Exit poll for Punjab

    AAP is likely to emerge as the single-largest party in Punjab and may cross the halfway mark required to form the government, according to ABP C-Voter Exit Poll.

    AAP: 51-61

    Congress: 22-28

    SAD: 20-26

    BJP: 7-13 

    Others 1-5

  • Mar 07, 2022 07:00 PM IST

    BJP, Congress locked in a close contest in Goa, shows Republic P-Marq exit polls

    Pollsters for Republic TV have predicted a close contest between BJP and Congress.

    BJP: 13-17

    Congress: 13-17

  • Mar 07, 2022 06:53 PM IST

    SP expected to make big gains in UP, but it won't be enough, suggests NewsX Exit Poll

    BJP is likely to come back to power in Uttar Pradesh with 211-225 seats,  however, SP will make massive gains to bag up to 160 seats. 

  • Mar 07, 2022 06:46 PM IST

    BJP to win UP with 240 seats, Samajwadi Party to get 140: Republic P-Marq Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll

    Republic P-Marq Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will be able to retain the power in Uttar Pradesh.

    BJP: 240

    SP: 140

    BSP: 17

    Congress: 4

  • Mar 07, 2022 06:41 PM IST

    AAP set to form govt in Punjab, predicts India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

    India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted a comfortable majority for AAP in Punjab.

    Cong 19-31

    AAP 76-90

    SAD 7-11

  • Mar 07, 2022 06:32 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly: Where things stand

    Aam Aadmi Party has tried to make the contest multi-cornered but it is yet to be seen the extent of inroads the party has been able to make. In the last assembly election, BJP reached a comfortable majority to form the government in the state.

    Seat share in Uttarakhand assembly:

    BJP: 57

    Congress: 11

    Independent: 2

  • Mar 07, 2022 06:19 PM IST

    Where Punjab Legislative Assembly stands

    Congress: 76

    AAP: 12

    SAD: 13

    BJP: 6

  • Mar 07, 2022 06:01 PM IST

    UP assembly: Where it stands

    NDA government

    BJP: 297

    Apna Dal (Sonelal): 7

    Opposition

    SP: 70

    RLD: 1

    SBSP: 4

    Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya): 1

    Despite garnering more vote share than SP, BSP was able to win just four assembly seats in the 2017 UP elections.

  • Mar 07, 2022 05:44 PM IST

    Vote share after 2017 UP assembly elections

    BJP: 39.67%

    BSP: 22.23%

    SP: 21.82%

    Congress: 6.25%

    RLD: 1.78%

  • Mar 07, 2022 05:29 PM IST

    Congress in action ahead of Uttarakhand assembly election results

    Congress has swung into action ahead of assembly election results as Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, party leader Mohan Prakash, and AICC Incharge of Uttarakhand Devender Yadav will visit Dehradun on Wednesday. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that the leaders will assess the pre-counting and post-counting political situation in the state and coordinate with Congress candidates for counting preparations, reported news agency ANI.

  • Mar 07, 2022 05:00 PM IST

    Exit poll results for 2017 Punjab assembly election

    None of the major pollsters got its right as most of them predicted a hung assembly, with AAP emerging as a strong contender to form the government in Punjab. AAP managed to bag 20 seats in 117-member Assembly.

    Exit polls for AAP in Punjab:

    India Today-Axis: 42-51

    India News-MRC: 55

    India TV-CVoter: 59-67

    News 24-Today's Chanakya: 54

    ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 36-46

  • Mar 07, 2022 04:32 PM IST

    Exit poll 2022: How the pollsters fared in 2017 UP assembly election

    While most of the pollsters predicted a BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, very few came close to the brute majority with which the saffron party came to power.

    Exit polls for BJP in Uttar Pradesh:

    India TV-CVoter: 161

    ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 164-176

    India TV Forecast: 155-167

    AXIS: 251-279

    Today's Chanakya: 285

  • Mar 07, 2022 04:16 PM IST

    How reliable the exit polls are?

    The post-poll survey, popularly known as exit poll, is conducted after voters exit the polling station after casting their vote. Most of the exit polls failed to predict the so-called wave in BJP's favour during the 2017 UP assembly elections.

  • Mar 07, 2022 03:52 PM IST

    Exit polls 2022: UP election enters final hours, 46.40% voter turnout by 3pm

    Over 46% of voter turnout was recorded till 3pm, according to the provisional data released by the Election Commission of India.

uttar pradesh assembly election

SP won't accept defeat, retorts BJP over Akhilesh's EVM manipulated charge

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVM) were being transported in Varanasi without informing local candidates
UP minister Brajesh Pathak and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav(Deepak Gupta/HT)
UP minister Brajesh Pathak and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 09:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
uttar pradesh assembly election

2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections

The model code is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during the polls concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.
Elections to the 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10.
Elections to the 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 09:03 PM IST
PTI |
uttar pradesh assembly election

‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief

The RLD contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022 by tying up with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Most exit polls have predicted another victory by the BJP in the northern state, while the RLD-SP coalition will emerge as the runner-up.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary during a public meeting for the just concluded UP assembly polls, in Varanasi, Thursday, March. 03, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary during a public meeting for the just concluded UP assembly polls, in Varanasi, Thursday, March. 03, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 08:31 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

Varanasi DM transporting EVMs without informing local candidates: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that exit polls want to create a perception that BJP is winning
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav(Twitter/ANI)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 07:25 PM IST
goa assembly election

Ahead of Goa election results, Cong planning to move its candidates to hotel

Goa election results: All Congress candidates will be staying at a resort in North Goa on Wednesday from where they will be heading to the counting centres
The Congress is planning to move all its candidates to a hotel in Goa
The Congress is planning to move all its candidates to a hotel in Goa
Published on Mar 08, 2022 06:35 PM IST
uttar pradesh assembly election

Watch: With binoculars and jeep, UP Samajwadi Party candidate 'guards' votes

Samajwadi Party candidate Yogesh Verma had lost to the BJP's Dinesh Khatik in 2017 polls. Verma had contested polls as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate
Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, Yogesh Verma keeps an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars(ANI)
Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, Yogesh Verma keeps an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars(ANI)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 03:52 PM IST
goa assembly election

Open to alliance with anti-BJP parties in Goa: Cong Goa in-charge Dinesh G Rao

  • “Many times exit polls don't predict correct numbers…We are confident Congress will get an absolute majority and we will be able to form government in alliance with Goa Forward Party,” Dinesh Gundu Rao said.
Congress' Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao. (ANI Photo)
Congress' Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 03:37 PM IST
goa assembly election

'BJP open to alliance...', says Goa CM after exit polls predict hung Assembly

  • This year, the BJP had decided to go solo, while the Deepak Dhavalikar-led MGP had contested the polls in alliance with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), an arch-rival of BJP
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(File Photo)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(File Photo)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 03:21 PM IST
elections

‘Fought as hard as we could’: Priyanka Gandhi on exit polls saying BJP to win UP

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.(HT_PRINT)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 06:04 PM IST
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP assembly polls: 57.5% turnout recorded in Phase 7

The average voter turnout was recorded at more than 57.53%. This compares to 59.56% in the same region in the assembly elections five years ago. To be sure, polling numbers are finalised by the Election Commission the day after voting, and the figure often rises by a few percentage points.
The average voter turnout was recorded at more than 57.53%.
The average voter turnout was recorded at more than 57.53%.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 06:09 AM IST
elections

Some leaders hail exit polls; others say wait for the actual results

Most of the exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in India’s most populous and politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to get its first full state to rule in Punjab.
To be sure, exit polls are not always accurate and have often got verdict wrong in earlier elections.(Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
To be sure, exit polls are not always accurate and have often got verdict wrong in earlier elections.(Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 05:42 AM IST
uttar pradesh assembly election

Polls analysis: Several uncertainties remain in battle for UP

The first misconception is that the BJP wins simply by superior performance in areas dominated by Hindus as compared to Muslims.
One big question for BJP’s electoral fortunes will be the extent to which Hindu-Muslim polarisation continues to structure voting outcomes in UP.
One big question for BJP’s electoral fortunes will be the extent to which Hindu-Muslim polarisation continues to structure voting outcomes in UP.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 11:30 AM IST
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: Despondency may not mean anti-incumbency

There are enough signs that there is widespread disenchantment with BJP, and a large number of their supporters are despondent.
BJP supporters during a Union home minister Amit Shah's public rally for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Kushinagar.
BJP supporters during a Union home minister Amit Shah's public rally for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Kushinagar.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 06:51 AM IST
goa assembly election

‘Even if we get majority…’: Goa Congress leader reaches out to non-BJP parties

Goa Congress leader Digambar Kamat’s statement is designed to indicate the party’s readiness to join hands with other parties to push the BJP out of power
Goa: Polling officials with election material wait at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium before being shifted to their respective polling stations, a day before the Goa Assembly elections, at Taleigao in Goa, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI)
Goa: Polling officials with election material wait at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium before being shifted to their respective polling stations, a day before the Goa Assembly elections, at Taleigao in Goa, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 01:45 AM IST
uttarakhand assembly election

Exit polls predict photo finish in Uttarakhand. BJP, Congress say it is wrong

Uttarakhand election: Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the BJP’s victory in Uttarakhand will also disprove the myth that the state never votes back the incumbent party
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said except for a few exit polls, most were projecting a win for the BJP (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said except for a few exit polls, most were projecting a win for the BJP (ANI)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 12:41 AM IST
