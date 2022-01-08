Uttarakhand election 2022 schedule released. Check polling & counting dates

Uttarakhand will vote in the second phase for the upcoming polls to the 70-seat Assembly, announced the Election Commission of India on Saturday. While the polling will take place on Februray 14, the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10.

Uttarakhand assembly election 2022: Check full schedule

Issue of Notification: January 21, 2022

Last Date of Nomination: January 28, 2022

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29, 2022

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

Date of polls: February 14, 2022

Counting of votes: March 10

Chief election commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, informed that as many as 18.34 crore electors including, 8.55 crore woman voters, will take part in the upcoming elections.

As elections are taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chandra announced various precautionary measures for polling officials, including full vaccination of the EVM workers and inoculation of the eligible staff with a booster dose.

The previous assembly elections in Uttarakhand were held in 2017. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 57 out of 70 seats and formed the government under Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Meanwhile, political rallies, dharnas and demonstrations have been banned in Uttarakhand till January 16 in view of the rising coronavirus cases, read an order issued by state chief secretary SS Sandhu.

The poll panel also announced the schedule for the four other states headed for assembly polls this year, including Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Read more