Home / Elections / Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: 7-phase election in 5 states from Feb 10, counting on March 10
Live

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: 7-phase election in 5 states from Feb 10, counting on March 10

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: ECI announced a one-month schedule for the 2022 Assembly polls for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, starting from February 10. 
CEC Sushil Chandra briefing media on Saturday.&nbsp;
CEC Sushil Chandra briefing media on Saturday. 
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

After holding a series of meetings with the health officials, the Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 08, 2022 05:36 PM IST

    Congress tweets after election dates are announced on Saturday

  • Jan 08, 2022 05:20 PM IST

    Congress on EC's curbs on political rallies

  • Jan 08, 2022 05:19 PM IST

    These dates will mark a huge change in UP: Akhilesh

    "People in Uttar Pradesh are set to bid farewell to the BJP government. These dates will mark a huge change in the state. Rules will be followed by Samajwadi Party, but the Election Commission should make sure the ruling party follows these guidelines," Akhilesh Yadav said.

  • Jan 08, 2022 05:18 PM IST

    Congress always abides by code of conduct: Harish Rawat 

    Congress leader Harish Rawat said the party always abides by the code of conduct and the guidelines set by the Election commission. "We welcome the announcement of election dates for Uttarakhand," Harish Rawat said.

  • Jan 08, 2022 05:17 PM IST

    Fully prepared, says Punjab BJP in-charge

    Union minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra S Shekhawat said the BJP is fully prepated for the polls. "I'd like to appeal to the Election Commission, as well as the Punjab DGP, to ensure a free & fair election, as per EC's guidelines," he said.

  • Jan 08, 2022 05:06 PM IST

    Important dates for the election in 5 states

    Full schedule of assembly election in 5 states.&nbsp;
    Full schedule of assembly election in 5 states. 

    A complete schedule of the 7-phase election to be held in five states.

  • Jan 08, 2022 04:58 PM IST

    Yogi Adityanath tweets after EC announces election dates

  • Jan 08, 2022 04:19 PM IST

    Model code of conduct comes into effect

    The model code of conduct comes into effect as soon as the dates of the elections are announced. 

  • Jan 08, 2022 04:18 PM IST

    7-phase election in UP: Statewise dates here

    Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 & Manipur to vote on February 27 and March 3.

  • Jan 08, 2022 04:14 PM IST

    Polling to begin on Feb 10, counting on March 10

    Here are the details of the 7 phases

    Phase 1: Feb 10 (Uttar Pradesh)

    Phase 2: Feb 14 (Punjab, UP, Goa, Uttarakhand)

    Phase 3: Feb 20 (Uttar Pradesh)

    Phase 4: Feb 23 (Uttar Pradesh)

    Phase 5: Feb 27 (Manipur)

    Phase 6: March 3 (Manipur)

    Phase 7: March 7 (Uttar Pradesh)

    Counting: March 10

  • Jan 08, 2022 04:08 PM IST

    No hate speech, fake news: EC

    The ECI on Saturday urged the parties to ensure their candidates do not engage in hate speech and fake news

  • Jan 08, 2022 04:04 PM IST

    No roadshow, political rally allowed till January 15

    Reducing physical contact, emphasis on virtual rallies

    No roadshow, physical rally till January 15

    EC announces campaign curfew after 8pm

    No victory procession

    Maximum 5 people allowed for door-to-door campaigning

    CEC said the guidelines will be reviewed after January 15 after analysing the Covid situation. 

  • Jan 08, 2022 04:00 PM IST

    Extra polling time due to pandemic

    In all the states, polling will go on for an extra hour because of the pandemic. 

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:59 PM IST

    Covid weekly positivity rate in 5 poll bound states

    Uttar Pradesh: .24%

    Uttarakhand: 1.01%

    Punjab: 2.1%

    Manipur: 1.1%

    Goa: 13%

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:57 PM IST

    Booster dose must for all polling officials

    All election officials have to be doubly vaccinated. As they are frontline workers, they must be given booster doses too, the CEC said. Citing vaccination details of the poll-bund states, the CEC said more than 15 crore people in these election states have got the first dose of the vaccine.  

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:54 PM IST

    Should have faith: CEC on polls amid Omicron

    The situation is very dynamic, the CEC said, adding that one should have faith that the hurdle of the pandemic will be overcome. 

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:53 PM IST

    Who can cast postal ballot?

    Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities & COVID19 patients can vote by postal ballot, CEC Sushil Chandra said.

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:50 PM IST

    Mandatory criminal case disclosure by party: EC

    The party website will have to give full disclosure of the pending criminal cases of candidates, CEC said. “It is mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate,” the CEC said. 

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:48 PM IST

    Assembly election in numbers

    690 assembly constituencies going to the polls

    Elections to be held for 403 assembly seats in UP, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa.

    Polling stations increased by 16%

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:25 PM IST

    Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra arrives at Vigyan Bhawan

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:13 PM IST

    Did health ministry tell ECI country's Covid situation is nothing to be worried about?

    Following the meeting of the health ministry officials and the Election Commission officials, the health ministry said that reports which claimed that the health ministry told the ECI that the Covid situation in the country is nothing to be worried about are ill-informed, misleading and far from the truth. "The Union Health Secretary in his meeting with ECI presented the overall global and domestic status of the spread of COVID, as well as Omicron, in the country. Details were also presented on thestatus of preparedness of the public health response within the States for control and management of the increasing numbers of COVID cases. The focus of the presentation was on the 5 poll-bound States and their neighbouring states," the health ministry said.

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:05 PM IST

    Uttarakhand bans political rallies till January 16

    The Uttarakhand government has banned political rallies, dharnas, demonstrations in the state till January 16 amid the worsening situation of the pandemic in the country.

  • Jan 08, 2022 03:03 PM IST

    Election under Omicron shadow

    The Election Commission was briefed by the government on the present Covid situation, following which the dates are being announced today. India on Saturday reported over 1.41 lakh new infections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election
goa assembly election

Congress ready to align with any party willing to defeat BJP in Goa: Chidambaram

  • In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa as it won 17 seats in the 40-member House.
Former Union minister P Chidambaram.
Former Union minister P Chidambaram.
Published on Jan 08, 2022 08:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
elections

UP polls: Yogi projects win for ‘double-engine' govt, Akhilesh predicts change

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, beginning February 10. The polling will end on March 7, with counting of votes to take place three days later.
Yogi Adityanath (left) and Akhilesh Yadav
Yogi Adityanath (left) and Akhilesh Yadav
Published on Jan 08, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
goa assembly election

Goa polls 2022: Single-phase voting on February 14, counting on March 10

Goa election 2022: Notification for assembly polls in the coastal state will be issued on January 21. There are total 40 assembly constituencies.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Published on Jan 08, 2022 06:31 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
elections

Mandatory for parties to publish why candidate with criminal record selected: EC

  • This information will be uploaded on Election Commission's Know Your Candidate web page for voters to make an informed decision.
Five states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are set to hold their assembly elections in the coming months.(PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Five states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are set to hold their assembly elections in the coming months.(PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
elections

Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for 5 poll-bound states

  • The upcoming assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10, 2022, while the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10, 2022. Check complete election schedule for all the five poll-bound states including, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, below.
The assembly elections in five states will be held in seven phases starting February 10, 2022. (Picture for representational purpose)(HT_PRINT)
The assembly elections in five states will be held in seven phases starting February 10, 2022. (Picture for representational purpose)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
elections

UP to vote in 7 phases from Feb 10, Punjab on Feb 14; counting on March 10: EC

Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab will vote on February 14. Manipur will vote in two phases, on February 27 and March 3.
Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra gestures as he announces the schedule for assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra gestures as he announces the schedule for assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 05:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Close Story
elections

Assembly polls: 5 states to vote in 7 phases from Feb 10, counting on March 10

Uttar Pradesh is the only state which will vote in all phases. Last round of polling will take place on March 7.
Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra (ANI)
Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra (ANI)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 04:49 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
manipur assembly election

Manipur Assembly election to be held in 2 phases: Here is complete schedule

  • Presently, the 60-members assembly state is ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which constitutes Bharatiya Janata Party (29), Naga People's Front (5), National People’s Party (3) and Independent (1). The Congress party is in the opposition.
The elections are being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country that has been pushing daily infections to rise exponentially. Repersentative image (AFP)
The elections are being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country that has been pushing daily infections to rise exponentially. Repersentative image (AFP)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

Covid booster dose must for election officials, rallies banned till Jan 15

Covid-19 guideline for Assembly elections: Three doses of vaccination is mandatory for all election officials, the election commission said. 
All roadshows are banned until January 15. Permission may be granted for political rallies and roadshows after reviewing the Covid situation on January 16, the election commission said.&nbsp;(PTI)
All roadshows are banned until January 15. Permission may be granted for political rallies and roadshows after reviewing the Covid situation on January 16, the election commission said. (PTI)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 04:34 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls 2022: Voting to be held in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: The other five dates on which votes will be cast are February 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Published on Jan 08, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand polls 2022 schedule released. Check voting & counting dates

  • Uttarakhand assembly election 2022 date: Chief election commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, informed that as many as 18.34 crore electors including, 8.55 crore woman voters, will take part in the upcoming elections.
A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth. (For representation purpose)(Reuters)
A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth. (For representation purpose)(Reuters)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 04:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab Assembly election 2022 to be held on Feb 14 : Here is complete schedule

  • The elections will be held amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth. (Reuters) (For representation purpose)
A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth. (Reuters) (For representation purpose)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

‘Can’t match BJP’s infra for digital campaign’: Akhilesh Yadav’s message to EC

Akhilesh Yadav’s request to the election commission came in response to a question on the SP’s preparedness to run a digital campaign if the Election Commission backs suggestions that political parties should hold a virtual campaign in view of Covid-19 pandemic.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said his party will give laptops to students if his government comes to power. (PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said his party will give laptops to students if his government comes to power. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 03:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
elections

Election Live: 7-phase election in 5 states from Feb 10, counting on March 10

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: ECI announced a one-month schedule for the 2022 Assembly polls for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, starting from February 10. 
CEC Sushil Chandra briefing media on Saturday.&nbsp;
CEC Sushil Chandra briefing media on Saturday. 
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
elections

Assembly election schedule to be announced by ECI at 3.30pm today

Assembly elections are due in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh this year. The schedule for these elections will be announced by the Election Commission at a press conference today.
The Election Commission of India.(File Photo)
The Election Commission of India.(File Photo)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out