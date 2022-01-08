Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: 7-phase election in 5 states from Feb 10, counting on March 10
After holding a series of meetings with the health officials, the Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 08, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Congress tweets after election dates are announced on Saturday
-
Jan 08, 2022 05:20 PM IST
Congress on EC's curbs on political rallies
-
Jan 08, 2022 05:19 PM IST
These dates will mark a huge change in UP: Akhilesh
"People in Uttar Pradesh are set to bid farewell to the BJP government. These dates will mark a huge change in the state. Rules will be followed by Samajwadi Party, but the Election Commission should make sure the ruling party follows these guidelines," Akhilesh Yadav said.
-
Jan 08, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Congress always abides by code of conduct: Harish Rawat
Congress leader Harish Rawat said the party always abides by the code of conduct and the guidelines set by the Election commission. "We welcome the announcement of election dates for Uttarakhand," Harish Rawat said.
-
Jan 08, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Fully prepared, says Punjab BJP in-charge
Union minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra S Shekhawat said the BJP is fully prepated for the polls. "I'd like to appeal to the Election Commission, as well as the Punjab DGP, to ensure a free & fair election, as per EC's guidelines," he said.
-
Jan 08, 2022 05:06 PM IST
Important dates for the election in 5 states
A complete schedule of the 7-phase election to be held in five states.
-
Jan 08, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath tweets after EC announces election dates
-
Jan 08, 2022 04:19 PM IST
Model code of conduct comes into effect
The model code of conduct comes into effect as soon as the dates of the elections are announced.
-
Jan 08, 2022 04:18 PM IST
7-phase election in UP: Statewise dates here
Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 & Manipur to vote on February 27 and March 3.
-
Jan 08, 2022 04:14 PM IST
Polling to begin on Feb 10, counting on March 10
Here are the details of the 7 phases
Phase 1: Feb 10 (Uttar Pradesh)
Phase 2: Feb 14 (Punjab, UP, Goa, Uttarakhand)
Phase 3: Feb 20 (Uttar Pradesh)
Phase 4: Feb 23 (Uttar Pradesh)
Phase 5: Feb 27 (Manipur)
Phase 6: March 3 (Manipur)
Phase 7: March 7 (Uttar Pradesh)
Counting: March 10
-
Jan 08, 2022 04:08 PM IST
No hate speech, fake news: EC
The ECI on Saturday urged the parties to ensure their candidates do not engage in hate speech and fake news
-
Jan 08, 2022 04:04 PM IST
No roadshow, political rally allowed till January 15
Reducing physical contact, emphasis on virtual rallies
No roadshow, physical rally till January 15
EC announces campaign curfew after 8pm
No victory procession
Maximum 5 people allowed for door-to-door campaigning
CEC said the guidelines will be reviewed after January 15 after analysing the Covid situation.
-
Jan 08, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Extra polling time due to pandemic
In all the states, polling will go on for an extra hour because of the pandemic.
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Covid weekly positivity rate in 5 poll bound states
Uttar Pradesh: .24%
Uttarakhand: 1.01%
Punjab: 2.1%
Manipur: 1.1%
Goa: 13%
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Booster dose must for all polling officials
All election officials have to be doubly vaccinated. As they are frontline workers, they must be given booster doses too, the CEC said. Citing vaccination details of the poll-bund states, the CEC said more than 15 crore people in these election states have got the first dose of the vaccine.
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:54 PM IST
Should have faith: CEC on polls amid Omicron
The situation is very dynamic, the CEC said, adding that one should have faith that the hurdle of the pandemic will be overcome.
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Who can cast postal ballot?
Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities & COVID19 patients can vote by postal ballot, CEC Sushil Chandra said.
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:50 PM IST
Mandatory criminal case disclosure by party: EC
The party website will have to give full disclosure of the pending criminal cases of candidates, CEC said. “It is mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate,” the CEC said.
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:48 PM IST
Assembly election in numbers
690 assembly constituencies going to the polls
Elections to be held for 403 assembly seats in UP, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa.
Polling stations increased by 16%
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra arrives at Vigyan Bhawan
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Did health ministry tell ECI country's Covid situation is nothing to be worried about?
Following the meeting of the health ministry officials and the Election Commission officials, the health ministry said that reports which claimed that the health ministry told the ECI that the Covid situation in the country is nothing to be worried about are ill-informed, misleading and far from the truth. "The Union Health Secretary in his meeting with ECI presented the overall global and domestic status of the spread of COVID, as well as Omicron, in the country. Details were also presented on thestatus of preparedness of the public health response within the States for control and management of the increasing numbers of COVID cases. The focus of the presentation was on the 5 poll-bound States and their neighbouring states," the health ministry said.
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Uttarakhand bans political rallies till January 16
The Uttarakhand government has banned political rallies, dharnas, demonstrations in the state till January 16 amid the worsening situation of the pandemic in the country.
-
Jan 08, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Election under Omicron shadow
The Election Commission was briefed by the government on the present Covid situation, following which the dates are being announced today. India on Saturday reported over 1.41 lakh new infections.
