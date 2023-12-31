Everything we know about Demon Slayer Season 4 Hashira Training arc - Release date, plot, cast and more

Get ready for more demon-slaying action as Demon Slayer is gearing up for its highly anticipated fourth season. Our favourite charcoal seller-turned-hero, Tanjiro Kamado, is back for another thrilling adventure; this time, the stakes are higher than ever. Tanjiro Kamado prepares for another thrilling adventure in Demon Slayer season 4.(Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 4 release window: Spring 2024 spectacle

Mark your calendars! Demon Slayer Season 4 is set to hit screens in spring 2024. An early treat awaits as the season will debut with special cinema screenings worldwide starting in February. The wait is shorter than expected, so gear up for an action-packed spring with Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer Season 3 recap

In the previous season, Tanjiro faced numerous challenges, including the Swordsmith Village arc. The team confronted demons, tested their limits, and prepared for an impending showdown with the formidable demon lord, Muzan Kibutsuji. The intense battles and character growth left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter of this captivating saga.

Demon Slayer Season 4 plot: Hashira Training arc unveiled

Season 4 will adapt the Hashira Training arc, promising a riveting storyline. Tanjiro seeks the guidance of Stone Hashira, Himejima, for rigorous training to become a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Meanwhile, the relentless demon lord Muzan continues his pursuit of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki. Get ready for intense training, battles, and the unfolding of the next chapter in Tanjiro's journey.

Movie or not? To the Hashira Training... sort of!

No, Demon Slayer Season 4 is not a movie. Instead, it kicks off with a unique approach. The first episode, titled "To the Hashira Training," will be bundled with the previous season's finale as a special preview movie. The movie will hit screens worldwide in February, setting the stage for the full-season release in spring 2024.

Demon Slayer Season 4 cast: Familiar voices return

Expect to hear the familiar voices of the talented cast:

Tanjiro Kamado: Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar (English)

Nezuko Kamado: Akari Kitô / Abby Trott (English)

Inosuke Hashibira: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Zenitsu Agatsuma: Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le (English)

Muzan Kibutsuji: Toshihiko Seki / Greg Chun (English)

Where to watch Demon Slayer Season 4

Keep an eye on official streaming services for the release date announcement, and prepare for a front-row seat to the Hashira Training arc.

Demon Slayer Season 4 trailer

While a full trailer is yet to drop, teasers and promotional materials have given fans a taste of what's to come. Stay tuned for more glimpses of the Hashira Training arc and the breathtaking animation that Demon Slayer is known for.