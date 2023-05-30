Tanjiro Kamado: How Demon Slayer's protagonist transformed into a symbol of kindness

Demon Slayer, a popular anime and manga series worldwide, has captivated fans around the globe with its protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and his compassionate nature. Tanjiro Kamado, a symbol of compassion. (Image Credit: Ufotable, Inc)(Ufotable)

Recent revelations from an interview with Tatsuhiko Katayama, Demon Slayer's primary editor, usher the early iterations of Tanjiro and the significant changes that shaped his character.

In the exclusive interview with MANGA Plus. it was disclosed that Koyoharu Gotoge's debut work, "Ka Gari Gari," served as the foundation for what would eventually become Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The initial artwork already featured elements such as a realistic setting, swords, and demons. It was later transformed into the first pitch known as "Kisatsu no Nagare," which introduced familiar characters like Tanjiro and Muzan Kibutsuji. But, this version was rejected due to its overly serious tone and lack of comedic relief.

The Inside cover of 'Ka Gari Gari.' (Image Credit: Koyoharu Gotouge)

Notably, early designs of the Demon Slayer protagonist didn’t have his iconic scar and controversial earrings.

The early incarnation of Tanjiro focused solely on seeking revenge, devoid of the empathy and warmth that define his character in the final series. The editor emphasized the need for a change to make the series more appealing.

The wielder of the black blade had to become a beacon of light in the darkness, embodying kindness and compassion. This transformative shift resulted in the Tanjiro that fans have grown to love.

Other major characters like Lady Tamayo, Zenitsu, and Muzan were already present in these early versions, albeit with some differences.

The concept of Nezuko’s brother having four companions, including Kanao, Genya, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, was also established from the start.

Had Tanjiro remained a cruel and vengeance-driven character, Demon Slayer would have taken on an entirely different tone. While the impact on the series' ultimate success is uncertain, the editor believes that it is Tanjiro's innate kindness that sets Demon Slayer apart from other shonen manga. Without this pivotal change, the series may have been perceived as just another entry in the genre, making it challenging to distinguish itself.

The evolution of the black-red-haired character became a foundation for the series, shaping its trajectory and garnering a dedicated fan base.

These revelations offer a glimpse into the creative process behind the development of Demon Slayer and underscore the importance of character evolution.