Moments Manga fans want to see from Muichiro Tokito in Demon Slayer Season 3

Mist Hasira, Muichiro Tokito is one of the mysterious characters in Demon Slayer forthcoming Swordsmith Village arc. This mist master undoubtedly became the most exciting hasira in the manga. But a small screen appearance from Muichiro was not enough to quench the thirst of the fans. Muichiro Tokito in Demon Slayer

At first, Muichiro appeared as a selfish and cruel one, but his past life reveals a lot of his personality. Manga readers experienced how his character arc changes after he met Tanjiro, and fans can’t wait to experience more.

1. Tokito’s character growth:

Image Credit-Ufotable

Muichiro Tokito’s character received an immense amount of growth in the Swordsmith Village. As the youngest hashira, Tokito is still discovering himself as a person unlike his sword-skill.

Tokito’s character growth from a selfish, cold hearted person to one that bet his life to help others is the most eye opening moments for Swordsmith Village readers. This character evolution solely makes him the most interesting character in Demon Slayer's upcoming seasons.

2. Tokito vs The Upper 5 demon:

Tokito vs the Upper 5,.(Image Credit-Ufotable)

Mist breather Tokito’s talent as a Demon Slayer is unmatched. It became clear when he defeated the Upper 5, Gyokko, single handedly.

Even after taking huge damage from poison, Tokito overpowers Gyokko with his signature Mist Breathing. Although just after the fight he collapses straight to the ground.

3. Tokito’s past:

Image Credit-Ufotable

Muichiro Tokito has a tragic past that laments how he became a hashira. He lost his parents when he was very young and left to live with his twin brother. At a young age Tokito was an optimistic one while brother was the exact opposite, harsh and cold one. But Tokito’s brother was killed by a demon. Tokito took his revenge by killing the demon and was taken in by the Demon Slayer Corps. From that on he inherited his brother’s perspective.

4. Tokito protected Kotetsu

Image Credit-Ufotable

Tokito’s character made his redemption when he decided to save Swordsmith apprentice, Kotetsu from the Upper 5’s minions. Apparently, Kotetsu and Tokito didn’t meet on a good note, Tokito damaged Kotetsu’s family robot heirloom, Yoriichi Zero.

Even though Tokito thought Kotetsu was of lesser “value” but in a split second he decided to help him.

5. Tokito’s iconic Mist Breathing technique:

Image Credit-Ufotable

As a Yoriichi’s descendant, Tokito should have inherited Sun Breathing Technique but he adapted the fight style that suits him best, Mist Breathing.

In the Demon Slayer’s series Tokito’s Mist Breathing is one of the badass things. He disappears into the mist and strikes down his enemy off guard. By moving extremely quickly in the mist he makes it look like that as he was clouded in the mist.