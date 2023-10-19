Netflix releases first look from Yu Yu Hakusho live-adaptation

Netflix is bringing a wave of nostalgia to audiences worldwide with its upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Yu Yu Hakusho. Following the massive success of the One Piece live-action series earlier this Summer, fans are eagerly anticipating the adventures of Yusuke Urameshi and his supernatural world. The streaming giant recently teased fans with a sneak peek of the series during the trailer for the upcoming Geeked Week 2023, leaving enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. Netflix teases the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho, set to premiere on December 14th.(Netflix)

The series, set to premiere globally on December 14th, captures the essence of Yoshihiro Togashi's classic manga, celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa and produced by Kazutaka Sakamoto and Teru Morii, the show promises to stay true to the source material while adding a fresh perspective.

Netflix revealed the first glimpse of the series lead, Takumi Kitamura, in action as Yusuke Urameshi. Kitamura embodies the iconic character, a junior high school student who finds himself in a world of mystery and supernatural phenomena after an unexpected accident. Netflix's description of the series captures the essence of Yusuke's extraordinary journey: "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. Yusuke is given a chance to be revived and becomes an Underworld Detective, becoming entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon, and spirit worlds."

Fans can look forward to a riveting cast, including Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei, bringing these beloved characters to life in a new and captivating way.

With the release date swiftly approaching, viewers are on the edge of their seats, anticipating the full trailer that will undoubtedly provide a deeper insight into the thrilling world of Yu Yu Hakusho. Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary adventure as Yusuke Urameshi's story unfolds on Netflix this December 14th.

