New season, new OT! MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet delivers in Demon Slayer Season 3

The wait is over, and Demon Slayer has finally made its comeback, much to the excitement of anime enthusiasts worldwide. The premiere of the anime's third season has gone live on Crunchyroll, and it's already clear that the new opening will be just as catchy as the previous ones. The opening of the third season of Demon Slayer features "Kizuna no Kiseki," a track by MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet.(Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's third season is here: Catchy new opening track and exciting adventure await fans

The opening of the third season of Demon Slayer features "Kizuna no Kiseki," a track by MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet. As the track gradually gains momentum, Tanjiro appears on screen with two recognizable Hashiras, Kanroji and Muichiro, beginning their journey to explore the Swordsmith Village, a central location in the new season.

Tanjiro and friends embark on a new journey to explore Swordsmith Village in Demon Slayer's Season 3 premiere

In the premiere episode, now streaming on Crunchyroll, Tanjiro recuperates from his recent fight with the former Sound Hashira in the Entertainment District. However, upon learning that his comrades are on individual missions, he sets out to the Swordsmith Village to acquire a new sword, where he encounters his new Hashira allies. (Also Read: The wait is over! Demon Slayer: KnY Swordsmith Village Arc premieres with a bang)

Upper Moons return in Demon Slayer's third season premiere, introducing new characters to the series

The Upper Moons are the real game-changers in the third season's premiere. Following Gyutaro's death, the group reunites, and Muzan is unrelenting in his criticisms of them in his Infinity Castle. This moment marks the first time that we get to see the Upper Moon's top fighters, with Douma and Kokushibo making an appearance. For those who can't wait to dive into the new season, the adventure starts today with episode one.

The opening of Demon Slayer's third season gives us a glimpse of the direction that the anime is taking, and it's clear that there are going to be some exciting developments. Fans of the series have been eagerly anticipating the new season, and the first episode sets the stage for what is sure to be an enthralling journey.

Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village arc premiere sets the stage for a thrilling journey, introducing new locations and characters

The first episode sees Tanjiro seeking out a new sword, and it's interesting to note that his journey takes him to the Swordsmith Village. This location has been mentioned in previous seasons, but we've never had the opportunity to explore it fully. The fact that Tanjiro is accompanied by Kanroji and Muichiro only adds to the excitement, as fans get to see how these characters interact with each other.

Overall, the first episode of Demon Slayer's third season is a promising start to what is sure to be a thrilling journey. The opening is catchy, and the new Hashira friends are sure to be fan favourites. The Upper Moons are as menacing as ever, and their presence adds an extra layer of tension to the story. It's safe to say that Demon Slayer is back, and it's better than ever.