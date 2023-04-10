The wait is over! Demon Slayer: KnY Swordsmith Village Arc premieres with a bang

This article contains major spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has returned with its highly anticipated third season, featuring the Swordsmith Village Arc. The premiere episode, titled "Someone's Dream," was a thrilling 1-hour special that left fans on the edge of their seats.(Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has returned with its highly anticipated third season, featuring the Swordsmith Village Arc. The premiere episode, titled "Someone's Dream," was a thrilling 1-hour special that left fans on the edge of their seats. The episode introduces new characters, pillars Mitsuri and Tokitou, who will confront two powerful Upper Kizukis, the 4th and 5th ranked. Viewers are also introduced to the sinister leader of a religious cult, Doma, who is the 2nd ranked Kizuki, and who uses his followers to harvest their blood.

Brilliantly portrayed tension between various demons adds depth to the captivating plot of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

One of the most intriguing characters introduced is Kokushibo, the 1st ranked Kizuki with six eyes, who appears to have a connection to Tanjirou's father. However, his voice actor is different, leading to speculation about his true identity. The tension between the various demons, from Muzan to the lower ranks, is brilliantly portrayed by ufotable, adding depth to the already captivating plot. (Also Read: Can't wait for Demon Slayer Season 3? Here's a 2-minute recap of Season 1 and 2)

Humour and Stunning Backgrounds in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3

In addition to the action, the episode also features plenty of humour, including the usual comedic moments from Tanjirou, Gotoh, Kanao, and Inosuke. The backgrounds created by ufotable are stunning, with the Infinity Fortress scene being a standout moment.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the rest of the season, with many wondering if Zenitsu and Inosuke will team up for a fight. The opening theme for the Swordsmith Village Arc may not be as memorable as the one from the Entertainment District Arc, but it still sets the tone for the upcoming episodes.

Overall, the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc delivered on its promises, offering action, drama, and humour in equal measure. With its exceptional animation and engaging plot, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to impress and solidify its place as one of the best anime series in recent years.