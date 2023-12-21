Yu Yu Hakusho returns, now as a chart-topping Netflix live-action series

After 30 years since its manga debut, Yoshihiro Togashi's iconic Yu Yu Hakusho is back, this time in a live-action series exclusively on Netflix, right on the heels of the chart-topper One Piece live-action adaptation. The franchise, already renowned for its anime success, has made a remarkable comeback with its new adaptation. Yoshihiro Togashi's iconic manga Yu Yu Hakusho has made a remarkable comeback as a live-action series on Netflix, topping the streaming giant's charts.(Netflix)

Yu Yu Hakusho taking over Netflix

Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series has not only arrived on Netflix but has also topped the streaming giant's charts. It swiftly claimed the top spot in Netflix's Top 10 Non-English TV shows, due to its immense popularity among anime and live-action fans alike.

Netflix has disclosed the numbers from Yu Yu Hakusho's debut week. The live-action adaptation accumulated over 32,100,000 million hours viewed, drawing in a whopping 7,700,000 million views during its premiere week.

Meet the cast of Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation

Sho Tsukikawa's direction, with executive producer Kazutaka Sakamoto's vision and producer Teru Morii's, brings the beloved manga to life on screen. The live-action series boasts a talented cast. Takumi Kitamura stars as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei.

What to expect from Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation?

For those new to Yu Yu Hakusho, the series follows Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high student who meets an untimely end while trying to protect a child. Revived as an Underworld Detective, Yusuke delves into a mystery spanning the human, demon, and spirit realms. The Netflix adaptation promises a spectacular adventure. The manga's essence, depicting Yusuke's journey entwined with adventure, mystery, and supernatural elements, is translated into the live-action series.

With its top-ranking position on Netflix's charts and a compelling storyline, Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series is poised to capture the hearts of both longtime fans and newcomers worldwide. Yu Yu Hakusho's successful debut on Netflix adds to the streaming platform's track record of bringing anime and manga franchises to a global audience.